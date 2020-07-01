Voters in Barnet, Walden and Waterford approved the Fiscal Year budget of $11,877,933 for the unified PreK-8 school district in a day-long vote by Australian ballot in the three towns on Tuesday.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker reported the tallied results of 209 in favor, 168 against the spending plan.
The town results saw Barnet vote 99 to 71 on the budget; Walden, 45 yes to 46 no votes; and Waterford, 65 yes to 51 no on the budget.
A second spending article, to approve a construction bond of $303,500 to allow for construction projects needed at all three schools in the district, passed with much more support: with 263 voters approving funding for the building projects to 111 voting against the spending.
Town results for the bond vote were: Barnet 121 yes to 47 no votes; Walden, 53 yes to 38 no; and Waterford, 89 yes to 26 no.
At the Barnet School, a fire panel replacement is needed.
A partial roof replacement is needed at Walden School.
The middle school wing siding and window replacement is needed at Waterford School.
CCSD Board Chair Heather Gonyaw on Wednesday morning said “We know that there are challenging times ahead of us and we feel ready to tackle the unknown with the support of our communities, school staff, and administrators.”
Education spending per equalized pupil is up 7.20 percent, down from the initial increase before cuts of 8.79 percent.
The initial budget had been cut by nearly a half million dollars after the board revisited their earlier approved budget when the pandemic struck and the first vote was postponed.
A handful of jobs were cut, and there was protest over a second-grade teaching position being eliminated at the Waterford School.
A total of 4.5 positions were reduced in the spending plan across the three PreK-8 schools which make up the unified CCSD.
Gonyaw said Tuesday’s election results for open seats on the school board saw Dave Warden re-elected from Barnet, and James Hemond elected from Waterford. No one ran for the Walden seat, she said.
Hemond will fill the seat on the board formerly held by Mary-Em Saar of Waterford, the superintendent noted.
Tucker said in a memo sent out Wednesday that the board will appoint someone to the vacant seat.
Ray Lewis from Walden did not seek re-election, and the several write-in candidates did not get the required number of votes of seven or more.
The board’s appointment will fill the vacant seat until the next election in 2021, said Tucker.
The CCSD Board will hold its reorganizational meeting on July 21.
About $3 million of the budget is for high school tuitions for students from the three towns, all of whom have high school choice.
For the PreK-8 grades, Barnet has 186 students, Walden, 77, and Waterford, 149.
The district’s outgoing business manager, Christina Kimball, said Barnet has 86 high schoolers, Walden has 40 and Waterford has 75 students.
The district is still getting a cap on their increase because of merging, so can’t see tax rates increase or decrease more than five percent, and the three communities are also still getting a small tax break of four cents off the tax rate this year for having merged.
The three towns continue to receive a tax rate decrease for merging, and that amount is four cents for the coming year.
Next year is the final year of the four-year tax break incentive through Act 46, the 2015 statewide school district consolidation law.
The tax discount began at 8 cents, then decreases two cents each year.
The final year for the Act 46 tax incentive, the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, will include a 2-cent discount on the tax rate.
For Barnet, an 11-cent education tax rate increase accompanies the budget approved Tuesday.V
Walden will see a 4-cent tax rate increase, and in Waterford, a 5-cent increase.
Construction Plans
With the bond approved Tuesday, Tucker said, “We are looking at the maintenance projects that we planned this spring - a partial roof replacement at Walden School, a new fire panel at Barnet, and a continuation of window and siding replacement at Waterford School. These depended on the passage of the bond, but with an affirmative vote on the bond article, we now have to secure the actual bond. I don’t think that we can start any of this work before late July.”
“We already know that the Waterford project will have to wait until next year,” said Tucker. “We may be able to go ahead with the Walden roof; we have bids and just need to confirm scheduling for completion before the start of school. The Barnet fire panel work also depends on contractor timelines.”
