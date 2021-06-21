Caledonia Cooperative Board Accepts Walden Principal Resignation, Approves Replacement

Long-time Walden School Principal Liz Benoit is stepping down from her post.
Benoit, who began her tenure at the small PreK-8 School in 2012, formally notified the Caledonia Cooperative School District (CCSD) board that she was resigning due to family considerations on June 14. Her decision was unanimously accepted by the board.
“Liz served Walden School for nine years, and saw the school through some difficult times when it was still an independent district with budget challenges, and then for the last four years as Walden transitioned to its new governance model as a member of the Caledonia Cooperative School District,” said CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker in an email announcing her departure on June 15. CCSD includes Walden, Waterford and Barnet.
“I have known Liz for fourteen years; she was Principal at Lunenberg-Gilman School when I started my tenure at Waterford Elementary School,” wrote Tucker. “Liz is widely regarded for her calm nature and instinctively gentle touch with students, staff and families. She will be missed, by me, by her colleagues in CCSU, and by all the staff and families of Walden School.”
Board members thanked Benoit for her service.
“As a parent who was pretty cautious about sending my kids to public school and was really leery in the beginning, I cannot ever say enough good things about the experiences my kids have had at Walden,” said board member Hannah Goguen of Walden. “I thank you for that, Liz.”
Vice-chair Lynette Farnham of Walden teared up as she recollected Benoit’s service.
“As a home school parent, Liz has been really great and she is somebody who I have sung the praises of,” Farnham said. “Sometimes, people in the home school community don’t really trust public schools. But she’s been somebody that I can put up as an example of: public school is not the enemy and to work with them.”
Benoit told the board that it had been a distinct pleasure to serve the families and community in Walden and she wishes them continued success as a school and district.
“Nine years as a principal in a school is a long period of service to the school,” Tucker told the board. “I hope the community really understands and appreciates everything that Liz did … Always caring for all of the students first and all of the staff second, and everything that goes along with being responsible for a community school like Walden.”
A New Principal, With Big Shoes To Fill
The board initially learned of Benoit’s decision in executive session in May, and initially intended to hire an interim principal.
However, the search committee found the applicant they were looking for and unanimously recommended Anthony Fontana. On June 14, the CCSD board approved his hiring as incoming Walden School principal with a two-year contract.
“He’s given all indications that he’s planning to make a commitment to the Walden community,” Tucker told the board.
In an announcement on June 15, Tucker shared that Fontana is from Ohio but has roots in Vermont, where his wife grew up.
Fontana was a kindergarten teacher for three years at Waits River Valley School in East Corinth, student-taught at Barre City school, and has served in various school leadership roles in a number of parochial schools in Vermont, Massachusetts and Ohio.
Fontana completed his undergraduate work magna cum laude from Johnson State College and earned a Master’s degree in Education at the University of Cincinnati.
He also played college baseball at Bowling Green University for two years but left when he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox, where he climbed to the AA level as a pitcher before injuring his arm and leaving the game.
Tucker shared with the board on June 14 that Fontana had done a Zoom session with students that was “raucously received” as well as a well-received Zoom meeting with school staff.
“I am very excited to be the next Principal at Walden,” said Fontana in an email on Monday evening. “I think all the varied experiences I’ve had over the 16+ years in education as a teacher, Principal and Head of School will serve me well to bring some new opportunities and excitement to the community and families.”
“I have very big shoes to fill with the great things that Liz has done,” he wrote. “I am really excited to get to Vermont and work with her on a smooth transition.
Fontana is moving to the area from Ohio and will start on July 12, while Benoit’s last day will be July 31.
Fontana’s initial salary will be $80,000.
