Questions around children returning to schools in Barnet, Walden and Waterford - which together make up the Caledonia Cooperative School District, a unified PreK-8 district - dominated the district’s annual meeting this week.
The annual informational meeting preceded the vote on the district’s annual spending plan of nearly $11.9 million Tuesday in all three towns.
Discussing the return to school and pandemic-related concerns were not the expected topic for the meeting, but that was what was clearly on people’s minds. Chair Heather Gonyaw gave Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker the go-ahead to provide a detailed update on where things stand.
The subject came up after one parent asked about cuts to several teaching and staff jobs to reduce the budget that went before voters on Tuesday - down about a half million dollars from the first budget passed this spring, and later cut further amid concerns over education funding during the economic fallout from the pandemic.
Eydie Aremburg, a Caledonia Cooperative School District voter, asked about a reduction in teaching staff when there is a pandemic ongoing, and there is need for social distancing.
Tucker said there may be a hybrid model for the return to school and said the district is looking at classrooms with 18 at most in classes.
Questions were asked during the Zoom meeting via chat from community meetings, including how thermometers, masks and extra cleaning supplies would be paid for for the three schools.
Tucker said the district will be receiving some funds to help with those needed supplies from the federal CARES Act money that was made available due to COVID-19. He said schools will be able to procure needed items including hand sanitizer through the state, and he will soon know what the process is for placing orders.
Another member of the public asked if additional training would be happening for custodial staff. Tucker said there will be a plan for safety and sanitation, and he said, “There is lot of stuff in there (in Agency of Education (AOE) guidelines for re-opening).”
“They left a lot of discretion to the SUs,” said Tucker. “First of all the school status is described in terms of steps. Step one, the schools are closed for in-person instruction, remote learning opportunities to be provided for all students, this is essentially what we’ve been doing for the last three months.”
It’s expected that schools will open in the fall at step two as outlined by the AOE, in which schools will re-open with social distancing and other safety precautions in place, “We will be opening with enhanced physical distancing measures and some degree, depending on the grade level, of remote learning.”
Multiple bus runs may be necessary because of one student per-seat limits.
Students and staff will receive a health check on arriving at school including having temperatures taken.
Thermometers don’t record accurately in cold weather, so the first point of contact, the school buses, will likely not be where temperatures are taken, said Tucker.
He said the schools are also looking at having children have their temperatures taken at home, and bringing a slip showing their temperature when they arrive.
“The only way that this is going to work really well is if we have a lot of cooperation from families,” said Tucker, saying if children are ill, they must be kept home. “We’re going to be reinforcing that with parents.”
There will not be congregate feeding, “We can prepare food but the kids cannot cluster,” explained Tucker, saying “We may look at possibly delivering food to the classrooms.”
Gyms also can’t be used for physical education, and music classes will also be affected. Those areas are identified as times when germs could spread more easily.
The gym can be used for other purposes, said Tucker, saying social distancing could be achieved by setting up more spaced apart classrooms in the gym.
“Families should have gotten a survey, a questionnaire, last week online,” said Tucker. “I’m hoping most of the parents got that and have taken the time to fill that out.”
Tucker said schools will be keeping “very close logs of who comes into the building,” and there will be hand sanitizer at all entries to the building.
Some families may not feel comfortable sending their children to school in-person, and the state will need to be informed of those decisions, said Tucker.
“We’re going to be keeping a close eye to what the health department is saying … Families should be mentally prepared for the possibility that we could close down,” said Tucker, responding to questions about COVID-19 cases on the rise in most states in recent weeks and concerns about a possible surge locally.
Tucker said, “Our three schools are pretty small … we’ve got more control over our environment.”
The 2020 enrollment shared for the three schools on Monday shows Barnet has 186 pupils; Walden, 77; and Waterford, 149.
“I know there are a lot of questions and anxiety around what the fall is going to look like,” said Board Chair Heather Gonyaw.
