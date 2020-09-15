Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker updated the Caledonia Cooperative School District Board on the opening of the schools in Barnet, Walden and Waterford, including the hiring of a second custodian for Walden School, which he is hoping to have costs reimbursed through federal COVID funds.

Tucker told the board during a Zoom meeting on Monday evening that the Legislature has been discussing the concern public schools have over home schooling numbers, which could reduce the equalized pupil numbers and cause a tax spike. Superintendents are encouraging lawmakers to freeze the average daily membership numbers at last year’s figures for the October count.

