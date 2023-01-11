Caledonia Cooperative School District Gets First Look At Draft Budget

The Caledonia Cooperative School District Board got its first look at a draft budget for next school year and began mulling the impact property values will have on the education tax rate.
The 3-town district, composed of Barnet, Waterford and Walden, represents opposite ends of the tax impact spectrum in Vermont because of the common level of appraisal.
Barnet had one of the biggest drops in CLA in the state while Walden was one of only a handful of towns to see their CLA rise this year. The CLA is a mechanism that adjusts education property tax rates when a town’s assessed value of its properties diverges from the real value as reflected by recent sales.
According to the CCSD Board conversation Monday evening, Barnet’s CLA took its hit because a lot of properties had sold for well above their assessed value in recent years. Walden, on the other hand, had a townwide reappraisal completed in 2022, which adjusted its CLA in the opposite direction.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker and Finance Director Mike Concessi gave the board a high-level look at the preliminary budget, which presently calls for a $1.2 million increase in total expenditures, rising from $12.6 million in FY23 to $13.8 million in FY24.
According to Concessi’s initial estimates, the proposed budget would bump Barnet’s education tax rate by $.25 from FY23’s $1.38 to $1.63 per $1,000 of assessed value. Waterford would rise by nearly $.10 from $1.52 to $1.61. Walden would drop by nearly $.20 from $1.66 to $1.47.
The tax rate swings are almost entirely accounted for by the CLA adjustments, said Concessi, who pointed out that the state’s yield rate in the education funding formula just about covered the increase in expenditures.
“What has gone our way is the yield rate,” said Concessi during the discussion.
The bulk of the increased spending in the draft budget is driven by 4 things: $464,000 in high school tuition increases, $200,000 for intervention positions that had been previously grant funded, $206,000 in compensation and benefit increases as a result of the collective bargaining agreement with faculty and staff, and $115,000 in health care premiums.
Concessi explained that the tuition increase was a combination of 10 additional anticipated high school students and overall increases in the tuition rates.
“I know this isn’t the best of news and I’m sorry,” said Concessi of the tax rates. “I think this tuition is a hard one. You have no control. None. You have no control over the health care costs. That’s mandated,” he added while ticking through the cost drivers.
The board discussed the options for how to use about $525,000 in surplus funds and the next steps in the budget process, noting that the three school principals had not yet done a line-by-line review of expenses outside of staff costs, which is the bulk of the budget.
“Are you OK with this going forward? Not approving a budget tonight, but are you OK with the concept of taking $225,000 surplus to decrease the budget?” asked Tucker.
Tucker and the three principals also made the case that absorbing the costs to keep the interventionists on staff was essential to continue the academic recovery students need from the pandemic.
As the discussion continued, Concessi reviewed other financial matters, including the three school’s various reserve funds, some of which pleasantly surprised the board members with higher-than-realized balances.
“We just found several hundred thousand dollars, people are laughing and smiling. It’s a good outcome,” quipped Concessi about the shift in the board’s mood.
In the end, the board praised the clarity of Concessi’s presentation and offered no directives for Tucker and Concessi to make any significant changes to the budget before their next meeting.
CCSD holds its annual school meeting separately from Town Meeting Day, which gives the district a bit more time to develop and approve the budget that will be presented to voters. The district’s information meeting is scheduled for March 29 at Waterford School. Voting will be by ballot in the three towns on April 4.
The board next meets on Feb. 13 when further budget discussion and possible approval is expected.
“I would encourage community members to come to not only March’s meeting but our next meeting when we get another detailed breakdown of the budget from Mike,” said Board chair Jessica Roy of Barnet.
