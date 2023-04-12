Caledonia Cooperative School District Reorganizes

The Caledonia Cooperative School District held its annual reorganizational meeting Monday, returning Barnet member Jessica Roy as chairman and naming Dan Gingue of Waterford as vice chair.
Board member Hillarie Holbrook of Walden joined the meeting virtually as Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker was explaining the limited responsibilities of the board clerk to limited interest.
“I didn’t notice that you had come on Hillarie, but did you hear me talking about how there are not a lot of responsibilities for the board clerk?” asked Tucker jokingly.
In the end Holbrook accepted the job, which truly has little to do, since CCSU’s central office handles keeping and posting meeting minutes and other responsibilities. “OK, do I nominate myself,” she asked.
Jason Miller of Waterford, Kilee Willey of Walden and Susan Roberts of Barnet were named the district’s representatives to the CCSU board, with newcomer Heather Mulligan of Barnet as an alternate.
James Hemond of Waterford, Willey and Mulligan will serve on the SU’s negotiations council, which will need to consider a new contract with support staff as the current one expires at the end of the 23-24 school year.
Other Business
During the meeting, the board heard from Walden, Waterford and Barnet principals celebrating recent achievements by their students, such as Walden middle schoolers taking the top two places at the recent bridge-building contest hosted by Lyndon Institute and Waterford middle schoolers taking the top 5 places for middle school students at a science fair hosted at NVU - Lyndon. Waterford Principal Chris Miller noted that they were the only middle school participating in the fair that in years before COVID had been much more widely attended.
Walden Principal Anthony Fontana also informed the board of the potential that the Walden Community Library, which is housed on the school campus and is a shared resource between the school and the community, may be looking for a new and permanent home.
The unique arrangement between the town and school sees the school provide modest support to the library by purchasing some books and assisting with some maintenance, but the arrangement also means the library is ineligible to receive community library grants. Fontana said there is a nascent effort to relocate the library into a new building near the town’s fire station, which would free up the space on the school’s campus but also leave it without the benefit of the library.
In Tucker’s report, he told the board that the schools were doing the best they could to prepare for this year’s standardized testing, but there were bumps in the road.
“The SBAC exam is no more, and its replacement – labeled VTCAP (Vermont Common Assessment Program – was rolled out late,” wrote Tucker in his report. “And because this is a very different test, and new to all – students and test administrators in the schools – there is no way to compare results from this test with prior SBAC test results.”
“We are going to do the best we can and it’s going to be what it’s going to be and we aren’t going to beat ourselves up over it,” said Tucker.
