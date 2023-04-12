Caledonia Cooperative School District Reorganizes
The Caledonia Cooperative School District held its annual reorganizational meeting Monday, returning Barnet member Jessica Roy as chairman and naming Dan Gingue of Waterford as vice chair.

Board member Hillarie Holbrook of Walden joined the meeting virtually as Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker was explaining the limited responsibilities of the board clerk to limited interest.

