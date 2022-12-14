Caledonia Cooperative School District Sets Timeline For Budget Development

While many school boards across the region are beginning to review draft budgets in the lead-up to Town Meeting Day, the Caledonia Cooperative School District Board has a little extra time to complete their work.
The three-town school district of Walden, Waterford and Barnet hold their combined annual meeting in late March and vote in early April.
The board discussed the timeline for preparations for their annual informational meeting, which is slated for March 29. Australian balloting on the budget and the seats up for election on the 11-member board will be on April 4 at each town’s respective polling location.
Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker shared that the proposed budget did not need to be approved until Feb. 21, which gave the three school administrators and the SU time to prepare the draft and for the board to review it, possibly starting at their January meeting.
The district’s current FY23 budget was passed by all three communities last April with $11,690,102 in total education spending.
Tucker told the board that the recent release of the education tax yield rate was helpful in keeping property tax bills down, but other factors, like the count of equalized pupils and the town’s common level of appraisal, also need to come in before estimates on property tax rates can be fully made. That information should be in hand by the time the board takes up the next step in their budget process.
Other Business
Tucker noted that he had received a preliminary report that the PCB testing at Waterford School came back with no results exceeding the levels that require mitigation action. “If that holds true there is not going to be anything to worry about at Waterford,” said Tucker, who was still waiting for the official written report. “And that would mean CCSD is done with these concerns,” he added because Barnet and Walden schools were constructed after PCBs were phased out of construction materials.
Tucker said as soon as he receives the official word he would share the news with the board and that he was cautiously optimistic.
Tucker also described a study that was underway by the state AOE to assess career and technical education program funding and his role on a committee assisting with that effort.
In principal reports, the board heard from principals Anthony Fontana - Walden School, Luisa Millington - Barnet School, Chris Miller - Waterford School about recent activities. Fontana reported that the PTA raised over $2,500 at a community auction and spaghetti dinner. Miller described an ongoing 8th-grade effort in conjunction with a leadership program through Hulburt Outdoor Center that tasked the 8th-graders with identifying local nonprofits to research and support. The 8th graders chose Umbrella, Stable Connections and the Community Justice Center. Miller said they are considering supporting all three groups in different ways, such as fundraising and service projects.
