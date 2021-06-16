Caledonia County 4-H Members Show Well At State Day

BURLINGTON — Caledonia County 4-H had a strong showing at 4-H State Day, with 11 4-H’ers from four local families participating in the virtual event this year.
The event, sponsored by the University of Vermont’s (UVM) Extension 4-H, showcased the work of Vermont 4-H’ers who prepared demonstrations, illustrated talks, stage presentations, posters and other exhibits for evaluation. Each exhibit was scored on presentation, originality, craftsmanship and other criteria, earning the 4-H’er a blue, red or white ribbon.
“Several Caledonia County youths entered impressive demonstrations and exhibits on a variety of subject areas,” says Allison Smith, 4-H Youth Learning Experiences coordinator. “4-H State Day provided an opportunity for them to demonstrate their ability to research a subject, break down complex concepts for the audience and deliver information clearly and concisely.”
Sisters Kaila and Lily Call, of Waterford, both earned blues for their individual demonstrations. Kaila, 8, shared information on hummingbirds in “The Fast Flyer.” Thirteen-year-old Lily’s demonstration, “The Only Flying Mammal,” focused on bats.
Kaila’s poster, “Learn by Doing 4-H Slogan,” earned her another blue ribbon as did Lily’s photograph, “The Season is … Sprinter.” Both girls are members of the South Kirby Hilltoppers.
Cosimo Franklin, 9, Wheelock, took part in the Fun with Food category, earning a blue ribbon for his No-bake Cinnamon Cookie Balls. His sister, Wisteria Franklin, 16, gave an illustrated talk, “From Wild to Mild,” about wild mustang adoption and also took home a blue ribbon. Their club is The Underdogs in Newport.
Three brothers from East Hardwick, all members of the Kingdom Country 4-H Club, submitted entries in the Maker/Tinker category. Entries in this category are scored on creativity, design and workmanship and typically involve science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) principles, which are an integral part of the 4-H curriculum.
Lincoln Michaud, 16, earned a blue ribbon for building a wooden toy barn. Gabriel Michaud, 14, did a wood burning of a John Deere flag, and Morgan Michaud, 13, built a gun rack. Gabriel and Morgan were awarded a red ribbon for their projects.
Several members of the McReynolds family of Danville also took part in State Day. Abby, 13, and a member of the Northern Lights 4-H Club, gave an illustrated talk on “Strangles: An Equine Pandemic,” for which she won a blue ribbon.
Andy McReynolds, 15, created a poster, “Know Your Elk.” He received a red ribbon for his efforts. Both Nick, 11, and Luke, 17, earned blues for their posters. Nick’s illustrated the parts of a handgun, while Luke’s featured wood ducks. Luke also entered a photo-based design, “Sunrise till Sunset,” for which he received a red ribbon. Andy, Luke and Nick all belong to the Green Mountain Shooting Sports Club in Danville.
“This year was our second time conducting 4-H State Day virtually,” Smith says, “and these 4-H’ers rose to the challenge and came up with some amazing award-winning exhibits.”
For more information on programs and clubs in Caledonia County, contact Anthony Willey, UVM Extension 4-H educator, at (802) 751-8307, ext. 357, or anthony.willey@uvm.edu.
