A shuttle made up of a few chairs and a 4-wheeler will help ferry people around at the airport on Saturday. Vinny Matteis stands next to it, Claire the Chair Lady is the new shuttle ride's name. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
LYNDON — A celebration to mark the Caledonia County Airport’s golden anniversary, is set for this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Billed as the Caledonia County Airport Awareness Day: Celebrating 50 Years, the event will feature a BBQ and concessions, a flight simulator courtesy of Burlington-based Beta Technologies, a car show, Lyndonville police, fire and rescue, remote control airplanes, general aviation aircraft, the Vermont Army National Guard and Vermont Air National Guard and more.
Vinny Matteis, one of the pilots who fly from the airport and has long been involved in volunteer aviation efforts to help provide education and information about planes, said the event will also feature the new Vermont Aviation Museum & Flying School which he has spearheaded with the help of friends and community members devoted to aviation history.
Matteis was a pilot who served in the Vietnam War and has continued his love of aviation that began when he was a little boy, growing up in earshot of a major airport in New York City.
He said the local pilots’ group has invited Gov. Phil Scott, even offering to fly him in, and they are “pretty sure he will come and say a few words.”
Also expected to attend the event is Lyle Clark, the Founder of Beta Technologies, who Matteis said flew in on a recent Monday to the Caledonia County Airport “and said he is excited about their Mobile Dome simulator being here and said he and several Beta aircraft would come.”
“This is kind of a big deal for us,” said Matteis.
There is an accessible restroom available at the airport for the public to use.
The rain date for Saturday’s program is Sunday, Sept. 18.
The event opens with aircraft viewing, BETA Technologies Mobile Dome Flight Simulator and a custom car show starting at 10 a.m.
At 11 a.m., the Vermont Aviation Museum and history exhibit will open.
At noon, the Lyndonville First Congregational Church will offer a chicken BBQ for $15.
“Please come say ‘thank you’ to Lyndonville fire, police and rescue squad, Vermont Air National Guard, and Vermont Army National Guard,” the event’s promotional flier states. “All are welcome to join this free annual event where aviation enthusiasts and families can explore aircraft, fly BETA’s simulator, meet local pilots, enjoy lunch, and tour our airport and aviation museum.”
