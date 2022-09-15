LYNDON — A celebration to mark the Caledonia County Airport’s golden anniversary, is set for this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Billed as the Caledonia County Airport Awareness Day: Celebrating 50 Years, the event will feature a BBQ and concessions, a flight simulator courtesy of Burlington-based Beta Technologies, a car show, Lyndonville police, fire and rescue, remote control airplanes, general aviation aircraft, the Vermont Army National Guard and Vermont Air National Guard and more.

