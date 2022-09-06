Caledonia County Divorces January - June 2022

The following divorces were processed through Caledonia Superior Court between January and June 2022:
Donna L. Toohey, 58, West Danville, and James D. Milne, 63, West Danville; married December 1998; divorce made final Jan. 9, 2022.
Justin Ray Call, 48, Concord and Dawn Michelle Call, 48, Lyndonville; married July 2004; divorce made final Feb. 16, 2022.
Cindy L. Blanchard, 54, Lyndonville, and Christopher Luurtsema, 60, Littleton, N.H.; married December 2015; divorce made final April 6, 2022.
Jocelyn Bowen Codling, 60, Hardwick, and David Codling, 55, Plainfield; married September 2018; divorce made final April 7, 2022.
Sharon Elizabeth Mallett, 51, Lyndonville, and Jeffrey Allan Todd, 49, Lyndonville; married October 2020; divorce made final April 29, 2022.
Christopher Charles Berry, 54, Hardwick, and Claire Elizabeth Berry, 44, Hardwick; married September 2000; divorce made final April 29, 2022.
Dixie R. Davis, 29, Lyndonville, and Nathan W. Davis, 36, Lyndonville; married May 2017; divorce made final April 26, 2022.
Laurel Mary St. James-Long, 73, St. Johnsbury, and William Frank Long, 75, St. Johnsbury; married October 1981; divorce made final May 2, 2022.
Caleb Anthony Lewis, 30, Lyndonville, and Katya Noelle Lewis, 30, Burlington; married May 2014; divorce made final May 2, 2022.
Devon W. Deyhle Jr., 51, West Danville, and Yerlin Alejandra Deyhle, 29, West Danville; married April 2017; divorce made final May 3, 2022.
Elvin Dean Switser II, 63, Sutton, and Carrie Jean Switser, 55, Orleans; married June 2002; divorce made final May 3, 2022.
Fawn Marie Baesemann, 46, St. Johnsbury, and Alfred Howard Baesemann Jr., 48, St. Johnsbury; married August 1996; divorce made final May 3, 2022.
Aloran Richards, 34, Danville, and Richard Gilbert, 34, Greensboro Bend; married July 2016; divorce made final May 3, 2022.
Shannon Bell Kaufman, 61, St. Johnsbury, and Chris Alan Kaufman, 58, Barnet; married March 2007; divorce made final May 3, 2022.
Shelly Raye LaMotte, 57, Danville, and Michal T. LaMotte, 57, Danville; married July 2017; divorce made final May 25, 2022.
Brandy Lynn Little, 39, Lyndonville, and Jeremiah Clifford Little, 39, Danville; married October 2018; divorce made final May 26, 2022.
Joshua F. Iverson, 32, Alexandria, Va., and Alexis Iverson, 28, no town of residence given; married August 2016; divorce made final May 26, 2022.
Danette Yvonne Marshall, 56, Lyndonville, and Mark Anthony Higgins, 50, West Dennis, Mass.; married June 2001; divorce made final May 26, 2022.
Benjamin Nelson Barnes, 47, St. Johnsbury, and Maria Hill, 46, Glover; married February 2000; divorce made final May 31, 2022.
Sarah Ellen Sanders, 51, Groton, and Erin Harper Sanders, 50, Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas; married May 1995; divorce made final May 31, 2022.
Mary Lou Annette Lamont, 62, Lyndonville, and Bernard Edmond Lamont, 68, Belleview, Fla.; married 1978; divorce made final June 20, 2022.
Kristin Lana Trottier, 27, St. Johnsbury, and Nolan Dane Trottier, 29, St. Johnsbury; married January 2015; divorce made final June 22, 2022.
Hillary Ann Stone, 42, St. Johnsbury, and Michael Dale Stone, 41, Sutton; married July 2003; divorce made final June 22, 2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.