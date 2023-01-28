The following divorces were finalized in Caledonia Superior Court between July and December 2022.
Caitlin Hombeck Wallingford, 48, St. Johnsbury, and Harvey Ashley Wallingford, 55, St. Johnsbury, married in August 2005, divorce was made final on July 13, 2022.
Sierra Rose Klotz, 30, Hardwick, and Evaristo Gutierrez Treminio, 37, Huntington, Vt., married in November 2017, divorce was made final on July 8, 2022.
Tricia Ann Augeri, 53, Walden, and Daniel Augeri, 56, Walden, married in April 1997, divorce was made final on July 8, 2022.
Thea Anne Storz, 58, Truth or Consequences, N.M., and William Storz, 63, Kirby, married May 1994, divorce made final Jan. 31, 2022.
Stephanie Ann Ruggles, 53, West Burke, and David F. Ruggles, 58, West Burke, married in July 1997, divorce was made final on Dec. 31, 2022.
Pattie M. Knight, 72 Lyndonville, and Timothy A. Knight, 75, Lyndonville, married in May 2006, divorce was made final on Nov. 19, 2022.
Korrina Allison Porter, 33, St. Johnsbury, and Jonathan Michael Porter, 33, St. Johnsbury, married in May 2014, divorce was made final on Sept. 14, 2022.
Clarissa Ann Rice, 48, East Haven, and Charles John Rice, 50, South Wheelock, married in July 2002, divorce was made final on Sept. 14, 2022.
Patricia Anne Grant, 46, Woodsville, N.H., and Jeffrey Alan Grant, 44, Groton, married in June 1994, divorce was made final on Sept. 22, 2022.
Joie Michelle Miller, 45, Hardwick, and Joe Miller, 43, Hardwick, married in June 2020, divorce was made final on Sept. 22, 2022.
Linda M. Holderby, 70, St. Johnsbury, and William Walker Holderby, 82, Monlbourgh, N.H., married in May 1997, divorce was made final on Oct. 4, 2022.
Vanessa Ann Sandvil, 36, St. Johnsbury, and Steven Arthur Sanvil, 53, St. Johnsbury, married in September 2009, divorce was made final on Oct. 4, 2022.
Emily Kowal, 46, Groton, and Kristian Kowal, 46, Wellington, Maine, married in June 2000, divorce was made final on Oct. 7, 2022.
Crystal M. Gammell, 52, Lyndonville, and John William Smith, 53, Concord, married in October 2010, divorce was made final on Oct. 25, 2022.
Cara Leach Thornley, 83, St. Johnsbury, and James Allan Graves, 73, married in June 2014, divorce was made final on Oct. 25, 2022.
Jessica Bussiere, 41, St. Johnsbury, and Remi Allen Bussiere, 52, Newport, married in August 2007, divorce was made final on Nov. 10, 2022.
Priscilla Bradford Stygles, 55, Lyndonville, and Bruce W. Stygles, 47, Lisbon, N.H., married in October 2015, divorce was made final on Nov. 8, 2022.
Danielle Erin Graves, 40, Corinth, and Fred Leslie Graves IV, 45, Lyndonville, married in May 2011, divorce was made final on Nov. 18, 2022.
Melanie Gilbert, 27, Danville, and Andrew Gilbert, 30, Danville, married in February 2015, divorce was made final on Nov. 20, 2022.
Teresa Marie Clark, 43, Hardwick, and Eric Jay Clark, 46, Hardwick, married in October 2005, divorce was made final on Nov. 20, 2022.
Stacey Carol Dwyer, 39, Sutton, and Joey Lee Dwyer, 43, Lyndonville, married in September 2005, divorce was made final on Dec. 1, 2022.
Tina Audette, 49, St. Johnsbury, and John R. Audette, 54, St. Johnsbury, married in August 2001, divorce was made final on Dec. 5, 2022.
Ashley Davenport Sargent, 46, East Burke, and Nicholas Sargent 53, Park City, Utah, married in May 2001, divorce was made final on Dec. 2, 2022.
Hayley Elizabeth Lewis, 32, Sheffield, and Adam Richard Cook, 42, Sheffield, married in May 2014, divorce was made final on Dec. 6, 2022.
Carmen I. Houghton, 67, Concord, and Paul C. Houghton, 69, St. Johnsbury, married in April 1983, divorce was made final on Dec. 9, 2022.
Pamela Jean Tidyman, 66, Sugar Hill, N.H., and Paul F. Tidyman, 76, St. Johnsbury, married in October 2009, divorce was made final on Nov. 30, 2022.
Audrey Tomasi, 55, Lyndonville, and Paul Tomasi, 56, Lyndonville, married in July 1997, divorce was made final on Dec. 9, 2022.
Mysharia Charnel Morey, 35, St. Johnsbury, and Glenn Anthony Morey, 47, Springfield, Vt., married in July 2016, divorce was made final on Dec. 27, 2022.
Michelle Norko, 42, St. Johnsbury, and Joseph Norko, 56, Grafton, N.H., married in December 1998, divorce was made final on Dec. 27, 2022.
Cynthia Ely, 49, Malone, N.Y., and Christopher Ely, 56, St. Johnsbury, married in May 1998, divorce was made final on Dec. 27, 2022.
Abigail Diane Petty, 46, Danville, and Andrew David Petty, 45, St. Johnsbury, married in August 2018, divorce was made final on Dec. 27, 2022.
Shelly Diane Watts, 52, E. Burke, and Chadwick Joseph Watts, 44, E. Burke, married in February 2011, divorce was made final on Dec. 27, 2022.
Karen Kay Martel, 60, Lyndon, and Christopher Alan Martel, 61, St. Johnsbury, married in November 1988, divorce was made final on Dec. 29, 2022.
