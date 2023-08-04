Caledonia County Divorces

The following divorces were finalized in Caledonia Superior Court between Dec. 31, 2022 and June 28, 2023.
William Storz, 63, Kirby, and Thea Ann Storz, 58, Truth or Consequences, N.M.; married May 1994; divorce made final Dec. 31, 2022.
David F. Ruggles, 59, East Burke, and Stephanie A. Ruggles, 53, West Burke; married July 1997; divorce made final Dec. 31, 2022.
Lily Cesari, 33, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Henry Cesari, 33, South Ryegate; married September 2021; divorce made final Jan. 13, 2023.
Brittany Fournier, 33, Lyndonville, and Marcel Fournier, 33, Concord; married March 2012; divorce made final Jan. 18, 2023.
Annette Diane Gann, 71, Hardwick, and Larry Williams Gann, 72, Florence, Ariz.; married June 1972; divorce made final Jan. 20, 2023.
James S. Elias, 46, Ryegate, and Crystal A. Elias, Haverhill, N.H.; married September 2010; divorce made final Jan. 24, 2023.
Beth M. Lemnah, 62, St. Johnsbury, and Gregory D. Lemnah, 62, Brandon, Vt.; married August 1991; divorce made final Jan. 27, 2023.
Carrie Ann Christensen, 48, Hardwick, and Garth Robert Christensen, 48, Hardwick; married September 1998; divorce made final Jan. 31, 2023.
Hannah Marie Goguen, 41, West Danville, and Jason Paul Goguen, 44, Danville; married September 2006; divorce made final Feb. 2, 2023.
Morgan S. Marcy, 25, homeless, and Jeremy R. Marcy, 25, Lyndonville; married October 2020; divorce made final Feb. 2, 2023.
Joseph Dean Moody, 39, Groton, and Martika Marie Moody, 33, Bradford; married March 2017; divorce made final Feb. 3, 2023.
Adelfa Trull, 59, St. Johnsbury, and Frank Trull Jr., 81, Lyndon Center; married April 2019; divorce made final Feb. 8, 2023.
Donna Elizabeth Waelter, 67, Ryegate, and Peter Edgar Musty, 69, Ryegate; married December 1987; divorce made final Feb. 8, 2023.
Roberta Lewando Gillott, 57, Waterford, and John Graham Gillott, 60, Waterford; married August 1995; divorce made final Feb. 14, 2023.
Erica J. Baker, 45, Hardwick, and Michael C. Baker, 49, Morrisville; married July 2000; divorce made final March 1, 2023.
Stephanie Rae Piadade, 47, Lyndonville, and Dale Arthur Piadade, 60, Lyndonville; married October 2015; divorce made final March 2, 2023.
Owen Donald Stranathan, 30, Lyndonville, and Shanna Shu, 29, Lyndonville; married January 2015; divorce made final March 8, 2023.
Catherine H. Wilkins, 60, Lyndonville, and Kenneth C. Wilkins, 58, Lebanon, N.H.; married April 1989; divorce made final March 20, 2023.
Lea-Anne Yvonne Mitchell, 35, Waterford, and Jason Edward Mitchell, 36, Waterford; married April 2019; divorce made final March 28, 2023.
Yelena A. Show, 32, Lyndonville, and Jonathan D. Show, 37, Plymouth, Mich.; married October 2009; divorce made final April 6, 2023.
Kayla Ann, 33, Groton, and Brandon Michael LePage, 33, Groton; married September 2008; divorce made final April 11, 2023.
Aimee Hopkins-Stanton, 40, Lyndonville, and Jason Stanton, 48, Wells River; married April 2015; divorce made final Oct. 25, 2022 (signed on April 18, 2023).
George Everett Woods Jr., 51, Orleans/Newport, and Rebecca Anne Woods, 50, Hardwick; married August 2003; divorce made final April 20, 2023.
Alicia Paige Donovan, 33, Lyndonville, and Douglas Andrew DeMasi, 33, Lyndonville; married April 2018; divorce made final April 21, 2023.
Christopher Mielewski, 34, St. Johnsbury, and Jennifer Mielewski, 38, St. Johnsbury; married October 2013; divorce made final Dec. 19, 2022 (signed on April 25, 2023).
Sharon Marie Cote, 67, Danville, and Gerald Thomas Cote II, 57, Newport Center; married August 2007; divorce made final April 26, 2023.
Crystal A. Wilkins, 46, West Burke, and Dana L. Wilkins, 48, Lyndonville; married September 2002; divorce made final May 5, 2023.
Meagan L. Corrow, 42, East Burke, and Nicolas G. Wilson, 31, Sutton; married August 2019; divorce made final May 5, 2023.
Laura Lorraine Lisboa, 43, St. Johnsbury, and David Lisboa, 58, St. Johnsbury; married December 1998; divorce made final May 10, 2023.
Andrea Catherine Poppiti, 46, Hardwick, and John Christopher Gerhard, 53, Craftsbury; married September 2021; divorce made final May 10, 2023.
Robert Yount, 38, Waterford, and Michelle Yount, 44, St. Johnsbury; married October 2008; divorce made final May 10, 2023.
Kathleen Gold, 47, Lyndon Center, and Jason Shafer, 46, Danville; married June 2005; divorce made final May 15, 2023.
Brandy Lee Godin, 39, Canaan, and Matthew F. Godin, 41, Canaan; married October 2005; divorce made final May 12, 2023.
Jacqueline Friend, 34, Waterford, and Randy Friend, 38, no town listed; married June 2018; divorce made final May 26, 2023.
Melissa Joy Wheelock, 35, St. Johnsbury, and Paul Freeman Drew, 40, St. Johnsbury; married July 2014; divorce made final June 1, 2023.
Tricia L. Sanborn, 52, Barnet, and Carl E. Sanborn, 53, Barnet; married December 1996; divorce made final June 28, 2023.
