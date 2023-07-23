LYNDONVILLE — A bench was revealed Saturday morning at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds in dedication of the late Richard “Dick” Lawrence.
Lawrence was a lifelong Lyndon resident who committed a great deal of his life to helping his community. After his passing at the age of 80 in November 2022, Lawrence left behind a lasting legacy of service.
He served seven terms in the Vermont House of Representatives, over a decade of municipal service as a Lyndon selectman and town moderator, and over 30 years as a corporator and trustee of Lyndon Institute. He was a dairy farmer and businessman while serving with countless other boards and organizations, like Lyndon Rotary, the Caledonia County Farm Bureau, and many others.
One of the highlights of his contribution to the community was serving as the longtime president of the Caledonia County Fair. On Saturday, a granite bench was unveiled at the fairgrounds — the place he had dedicated so much time — in front of a crowd of family, friends and those associated with the fair.
“We’re here today to dedicate a bench, which will serve as a resting spot on the fairgrounds for people to enjoy, to take a moment, to get off their feet,” Fair President Chris Vance said. Vance served as vice president with Lawrence for 16 years.
“Dick made it possible for this place to be the place that it is — a very special place for all of us,” Vance continued. “Dick made it possible for all of us to gather as we do on a regular basis, volunteering time, doing all sorts of projects and extra things without being asked in most cases. I can’t tell you how proud I am to be associated with this.”
The granite bench — which displays his name, years lived and years served as president — now sits in front of the Community National Bank Exhibit & Youth Center building at the fairgrounds. It was the completion of an idea that came up last fair season.
Dick’s wife, Nancy, cut the ceremonial ribbon which was followed by a large round of applause. Nancy was also honored as the first person to sit on the bench.
Lawrence graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1960 and was a tireless supporter of his alma mater as a trustee for 31 years. He served for 14 years in the Vermont Legislature, closing out his time as vice-chair of the House Agriculture Committee, and owned the Lyndonville Agway for many years.
However, Lawrence was widely known for his dedication to the Caledonia County Fair, serving as president of the fair association for 37 years. At one of his final meetings, he was presented with a letter of recognition from Gov. Phil Scott for his service to the fair and feted by fellow fair directors. At that presentation, Lawrence spoke in regards to the many improvements to the fair and fairgrounds that he and his colleagues had accomplished and contributed to over the years.
During Saturday’s dedication, Vance spoke of the New England Summer Holstein Show which was taking place at the same time just a few hundred feet away.
“Dick would have been really proud and very excited to have been here to see the New England Holstein show going on,” Vance said.
With 224 animals registered and 186 animals on the ground and showing, Vance said it was the largest Holstein show they had ever had.
“Two comments that I heard over and over again was that the look of the facilities and grounds — in terms of quality — are second to none and the large amount of volunteers that they’ve seen in, around or participating at the fair,” Vance said. “Both of those things are possible and actually happening because of the man that we’re honoring today.”
Following the ceremony, a celebration of life for Lawrence was held at the fairground’s Floral Hall.
