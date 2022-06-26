ST. JOHNSBURY — The track at St. Johnsbury Academy was transformed into a hopeful battleground by cancer survivors, caregivers, and the family and friends of some who lost their fights to the disease, for the annual Relay for Life Saturday.
Fred Laferriere, whose devotion to raising money and awareness in the memory of his late brother, Jake, who died from cancer - shaved his head once again in hopes of hitting the $50,000 mark this year at the event.
Laferriere helped create a New Year’s Day dip at Lake Willoughby which later gave way to the start of the Caledonia County Relay For Life in 2005.
A few hours into this year’s relay, Laferriere said the tally was at about $35,000, but he hadn’t given up hope they may see that total climb to the target.
Of that, Laferriere and the team from his store Mayo’s Furniture, raised more than $15,000; Riverside School’s team, Recess Relay, raised nearly $6,000, tallies on the event website show.
Assisting Laferriere with the executive team leadership during the event was his fiancé, Darleen Stebelus.
Tosee video and many more photos from the event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/caledoniavtrfl
Nicole Jorgensen, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society, who assisted with the Caledonia Relay For Life and was there for the event this weekend, on Sunday said, “We had just under 100 people attend the event including 18 cancer survivors.”
“We have raised $34,218.32 of $35,000 as of last night and will be officially over our goal next week with donations we know are coming in,” Jorgensen said. “Our Event Leadership Team hopes to continue raising funds and reach $50,000 by the end of the summer.”
At the event’s beginning, Laferriere offered a short welcome, said Jorgensen, “He thanked our sponsors, welcomed the community to Relay For Life as we walk along side cancer survivors to fight the fight with them, celebrate them, and honor those we’ve lost.”
She said, “The Blood Family comes from Woodstock, VT for they Relay! The Riverside School did an awesome Relay Recess event at the school in May – led by Caroline Thompson. St Johnsbury Dental had a huge team and so much support and energy!”
A banner at the entrance to the event shouted out, “Attacking cancer in our community,” and even the trash cans, from Myers, were pink with the breast cancer awareness ribbon adorning the waste receptacles.
“This community has really come together again in the fight against cancer,” said Laferriere.
The event was held on the lower field last year and the year before was a drive-through due to COVID-19, so this was the event’s return to the usual track format, he said.
The event was given a later start time in hopes they would draw more attendance, but about two hours into the event, there was a small turnout to begin, with a few tents lining the track with teams from Riverside School, St. Johnsbury Dental and a few more, and a few walkers in pink T shirts traversing the spongy new track at the Academy.
CALEX Ambulance had their food truck at the event, and a DJ pumped out tunes adding a joyful note to the event, where each hour a different theme was scheduled, including at 9 p.m. the much-anticipated luminary hour, where white paper luminaria bags are adorned with messages to those fighting cancer at present, and in memory for those who cancer has claimed.
According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), “Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more then 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.”
The opening lap at 3 p.m. was the Survivors Lap, for cancer survivors, followed by a Caregivers Lap to celebrate those who support people fighting cancer.
“A caregiver is a friend or family member that helped a person with cancer, regardless if they are still with us,” the information for Saturday’s event noted. “It may even be a healthcare worker.”
Many businesses helped support the event and signage indicated those who contributed, from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to Passumpsic Bank and many more. Passumpsic had a staff member painting faces to add some merriment to the event.
One of those who took part this year in the Survivors Lap, and who in the past has attended the event to help support others in the community, was Kirby resident Rebecca Hill-Larsen, who found out at her annual mammogram several months ago that she had a lump.
That lump led to a diagnosis of breast cancer and a lumpectomy, and because the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, she’s undergoing chemotherapy, she said, “Which is why I have no hair.”
Rebecca has been a participant in the Riverside School Relay For Life team through the years, and was there this year with her friends, but in a different way.
Her two close friends, Barbara Buckley and Bryce Breton, wore caregiver sashes and sat with Rebecca under the tent in the shade on Saturday evening.
Rebecca said she’s glad she’s “such a rule follower,” and made her annual mammogram appointment. “What if I had waited a year?” she asked. “I felt fine, I had no cancer weight loss …”
Through the years, Rebecca said she’s made lasagnas for others in the community who were ill, and needed the community’s support, and now, “ … they are making lasagnas for me,” she said, smiling at her friends.
Barbara replied, “You’ve been there for so many people.”
Of being one of Rebecca’s treasured caregivers, Bryce said, “She makes it easy.”
“Absolutely,” chimed in Barbara with a smile.
A food drive was also held this year as part of the Relay For Life, to help local food banks.
For more information on the weekend’s Caledonia County Relay For Life, visit: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY22NER?pg=entry&fr_id=101784
