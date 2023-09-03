NORTHEAST KINGDOM — The long-running Caledonia County Relay For Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, has a new venue this year, at The Wildflower Inn on the Lyndon/Burke line on Darling Hill Road.
Jennifer Oliphant, General Manager of the Wildflower Inn, said the inn supports the event’s mission.
“Relay for Life stands is an avenue where individuals, families, and communities unite to pool resources, drive fundraising efforts, and effect a resounding positive influence in the battle against cancer,” Oliphant said. “This event encapsulates an occasion for people to proactively engage, channeling their energies towards a cause that resonates deeply within our very own community, leaving an indelible impact on the lives it touches.”
This year, the Relay For Life held in Caledonia County will have a track mowed into the field so it will be easy for teams to find the walking area for the laps they will take during the event. Teams will set up around the outside of the track, as they always have at the St. Johnsbury Academy track in years prior, said Nicole Jorgensen, a spokeswoman for The American Cancer Society, Vermont chapter.
The Survivor Dinner will be held under a tent in the middle of the track area, and a pavilion on the outside of the track area will be the stage for the DJ and announcements for the event to be centered, she said.
Jorgensen said the new venue promises “beautiful views from the walking track and ample parking right up next to the event!”
This is the 19th year for the Caledonia County Relay. Jorgensen said the decision was made to move the event from summer to fall to engage more schools and students. That schedule conflicts with the Academy fall sports seasons.
“They have (and continue to be) generous supporters of the American Cancer Society,” Jorgensen said.
This year’s Relay For Life event, themed ‘Knock Cancer Off The Board’ will run on Saturday, September 9, from 12 p.m.-10 p.m.
Teams can begin arriving at 10 a.m. to set up their campsite, and representing your favorite board game will win prizes.
The event will feature a bike loop for anyone that wants to bike some of their laps, food trucks, games and prizes, and family-friendly activities. There is something for everyone, said Jorgensen.
More Than 4,000 Vermonters Will Lose Battle To Cancer In 2023
According to a news release from Jorgensen, the American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager in Vermont, the event “will unite the community to celebrate survivors and remember those lost to the disease.”
Jorgensen noted that this year alone, an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed nationally, and just shy of 610,000 deaths are expected to result from the disease in the United States.
Of those figures, Jorgensen said, some 4,370 of those deaths are predicted in the State of Vermont in 2023.
After heart disease, cancer remains the second leading cause of death among Americans.
“You do not need to be registered for the event to come out and enjoy the day – this event is open to the public and we are looking to pack the track as we honor our local cancer survivors and raise funds and awareness,” said Jorgensen.
She said, “We are hosting a special dinner for Survivors and Caregivers at the event this year. The dinner, including gifts and raffles, will start at 5 p.m. followed by a Survivor/Caregiver lap around the track at 6 p.m. We encourage all cancer survivors to come out and join us. The best way to register for the dinner is to visit our website at http://www.RelayForLife.org/CaledoniaVT or call 1-800-227-2345.”
Since 1985, Relay For Life nationwide has raised $6.8 billion to help save lives from cancer, a news release stated.
Local Participants
Gabi Potts of Danville first took part in high school as part of her community service efforts.
She was touched by the event and later returned, having lost her grandfather to cancer.
“I remember the first time I knew the scope of Relay for Life. The track was full of walkers and laughter as always. I watched the field come alive with candle-lit bags honoring, supporting, and memorializing the loved ones from our communities. I walked through the luminaria lit field and read name after name. I didn’t have to know them to feel the loss, so many loved ones, remembered on white paper bags.”
And last year was the year she really felt the impact of the event, Potts shared.
“I remember the first time I really felt the impact of Relay for Life. It was last year. Once again, we had walkers and laughter, and then we did our Survivor/Caregiver walk. I watched one team rally behind a member. They cheered her on. She had just been diagnosed and when she finished the lap they met in a group hug,” Potts said. “The lap represented her struggle, her journey, and her hope, but also all of her loved ones hope too. I cried with them as their expression of love and hope spread across the event.”
Kathleen Walsh of Lyndonville will walk for her husband.
“Even in our sleep pain that cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart … ” - a quote from Aeschylus best describes what it is like to lose someone from cancer,” shared Walsh, a Relay For Life Event Leadership Team Member and Relayer.
Walsh shared, “When my husband, Jim, died last year I was broken. And to try to somehow console myself, I needed to do something for the community of cancer sufferers — for cancer hurts more than the person it takes. It hurts everyone who knew that person. I relay to try to console all those hurt by cancer. All those whose pain cannot forget.”
At the Riverside School in Lyndon, a team hosts a big fundraiser each May which raises thousands of dollars for the event.
“The Riverside School Relays to support the families of those we’ve lost and celebrate the many survivors and caregivers in our community,” shared Caroline Thompson.
“I lost my best friend, my dad, on July 16, 2022, after a short battle with kidney cancer. Never in my wildest imagination could I have ever predicted I’d lose my him at such a young age. We had no history of cancer in our family,” shared Jes Hathaway, Event Leadership Team member and Relayer. “Getting involved with The American Cancer Society and the Relay for Life has given me comfort as I remember and honor my dad and another family member who died from breast cancer just a few months later. It has helped create something positive after tragedy. I walk for dad and all those who have lost someone to cancer, those who are currently fighting, and for the survivors. I walk to help raise awareness and make a difference.”
Support
The contributions raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways, including funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey, according to The American Cancer Society.
There are many ways to get involved in Relay For Life, including:
Join: Join a Relay community to connect with survivors, caregivers, and others impacted by cancer in your local community.
Visit http://www.RelayForLife.org/CaledoniaVT to sign up for Relay and join the community in the fight against cancer.
Donate: Your donation fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit http://www.RelayForLife.org/Donate or donate to your own team today.
To learn more about Relay For Life, visit http://www.RelayForLife.org/CaledoniaVT
