ST. JOHNSBURY — A band of warriors made its annual contribution on Saturday toward its goal of defeating the enemy.
The enemy in this case is cancer, and Saturday at St. Johnsbury Academy, more than $77,000 was raised by walkers at the annual American Cancer Society (ACS) Caledonia County Relay For Life. It marked the return to a live event after last year’s drive-through event dictated by COVID-19.
Twenty-one teams and 145 individuals took part in the fundraising aspect of the event, which ran from noon-11 p.m. Early estimates were that Mayo’s Furniture, whose seven members were led by Fred Laferriere, raised $9,005, the most of any of the teams. Right there was Wes Ward Auto Repair; led by Paula Ward, this 11-member team raised $8,918, while Kristina Barber led a group of seven from Auto Saver Group in raising the third-highest sum of $7,573.
Laferriere ($7,745) and Ward ($4,512) were also top individual fundraisers.
With music playing and food cooking, the atmosphere was hearty as a steady band of walkers circled the track set up on St. Johnsbury Academy’s Cary Field. There were the somber moments too as survivors, and those who have lost loved ones, told their stories. Speaker Kim Russell of St. Johnsbury recalled the loss of her father, and how he was able to attend a Relay For Life event even when fighting the disease. She raised $863 for the ACS for the day.
There was an hour-by-hour theme for walkers. Following the opening ceremony and survivor and caregiver lap, walkers set out on the “Team Spirit” lap for the next hour. That led to tie dyes and 1960s-era clothing as part of “Flower Power” from 1-2 p.m.
The solemn luminaria ceremony was held at 9 p.m., and it came with a reminder that in addition to people, pets can get cancer too. Via Zoom, an out-of-town person recalled the loss of her family’s beloved Rottweiler, and that pets too can benefit from efforts like the Relay For Life.
After a few words from Iris Gilbert, luminaria chair on the event leadership team, walkers began circling the luminaria-ringed grass track in silent tribute as Amazing Grace rang out from the speakers, as well as the Eric Clapton song Tears From Heaven, and others.
