The Caledonia County Relay For Life will be held again this June and teams, captains and interested individual participants are encouraged to attend a digital kick-off meeting Tuesday night (April 6).
Fred Laferriere, local event founder and organizer, said the kick-off will be held at 7 p.m. and last no more than an hour via zoom. Meeting ID is 915 5338 0703 and pass code is 063925.
This year’s Relay will be back at St. Johnsbury Academy’ track on June 26 and run from noon-11 p.m. The event will likely be restricted in some way by COVID-19 regulations and guidance, but those will potentially change between now and the event, said Laferriere.
This year marks the 17th year for the local Relay for Life. Last year’s event was held as a drive-thru at Caledonia County Fairgrounds. The local version of the national event has raised well over $2 million and has typically set a fundraising goal of about $140,000 in recent years.
