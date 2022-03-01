Caledonia County Representative Resigns Legislative Post

A state representative from Caledonia County resigned his House seat last week, citing work and family changes as his reasons for leaving the elected position less than two months into the current legislative session.
Patrick Seymour, of Sutton, a Republican, was serving his second term in the Caledonia 4 district, comprised of Lyndon, Sutton and Burke. He served the two-seat district with veteran lawmaker Rep. Marty Feltus, of Lyndon.
Seymour’s letter of resignation was read into the legislative record before a full gathering of the House on Thursday.
In the letter, Seymour noted his appreciation for the legislative position but added he now needs to be focused on family.
“I have been so blessed and honored to have served the people of Sutton, Burke, and Lyndon over these past three and a half years,” he said in the letter. “However, the pandemic reinforced my belief that family is the most important thing in my life, and now I wish to spend the majority of my time with my newborn and my wife.”
Baby Finnegan will soon be four months old. Also, Seymour has taken on a new job at Cabot Creamery. He said his schedule with work and legislature meant driving to Montpelier at 7 a.m. and leaving no later than 3 p.m. so he could make it to his Cabot job at 4 p.m. It left no time for family, he said.
“I did that for a few weeks and decided I really don’t think I can do that for another three months,” Seymour said.
Turning 25 at the end of this month, Seymour was only 21 when he was first elected to the House. He got married a month before the 2018 election, and at the time the young couple found a way for Seymour to serve. When re-election time came around two years later, Seymour said, he was still in a position to commit to legislative service.
Then came the new member of the family, and circumstances changed. For the sake of his wife’s ability to be at home more often with the baby, she changed positions from a full-time educator to a lesser role. It meant a loss of health care coverage, which meant Seymour needed to leave a job he had at Lowes and seek employment elsewhere for the sake of the medical benefit.
He said he tried to stick with the legislative responsibility but found he was lacking on both the family side and in the legislature. “I was missing later (in the day) votes, which I don’t like missing votes when I represent the people.”
Seymour said he appreciates his time on the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, which is chaired by fellow Northeast Kingdom legislator Rep. Michael Marcotte, of Coventry. Seymour said it’s an important committee for the region.
“I think it’s very important to have people on the commerce committee because that committee has the potential to really help this area,” he said.
Seymour said he’ll miss fellow legislators and he’ll miss trying to help constituents by working on their behalf in Montpelier.
“I really enjoyed my time in the legislature,” he said, “but I really enjoy my time with this boy,” referring to Finnegan who could be heard in the background during the phone conversation on Tuesday vying for his dad’s attention.
Republicans are wasting no time trying to fill Seymour’s vacant seat. Gov. Phil Scott asked the Caledonia County Republican Committee to submit three names. The governor’s requirements for any nominee, Sen. Joe Benning said, are that the person commits to finishing the current term and that the person is willing to seek election in the next House race.
Newly elected chair to the county party, Randall Northrop, of St. Johnsbury, said Benning was tasked with delivering three names the committee vetted and supported at their Monday night meeting.
Benning said on Tuesday that he had presented the three nominees to replace Seymour. They are Lindsay Carpenter, of Lyndon, John Kascenska, of Burke, and Kermit Fisher, of Lyndon. Benning said he was told that the governor would be working quickly to make the selection.
