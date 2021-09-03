Caledonia County Resident Dies Of COVID

Another Northeast Kingdom resident has died of COVID-19.
According to the Health Department, a Caledonia County resident was one of the latest of Vermont’s 280 deaths caused by COVID.
There have now been a total of 23 deaths in the NEK from COVID, including 13 in Orleans County, 8 in Caledonia County, and 2 in Essex County. This amounts to .75% of the region’s 3,059 total cases, which is slightly lower than the statewide fatality rate of .97% of all positive cases. Vermont recorded its youngest COVID death this week as well, with someone in their 20s dying of the virus.
This week also saw the 2 biggest days of new cases since the Delta variant surge began impacting the NEK in early August with 28 new cases reported on Sunday and 32 new cases reported on Wednesday. This is the highest daily count of new cases since mid-April and the current 7-day average is 15 new cases in the NEK per day.
Just shy of another 1% of eligible residents have now been vaccinated in the NEK. According to the Health Department at least 73.3% of Caledonia County residents have been vaccinated (+ another 2% estimated to have been vaccinated in New Hampshire; at least 72.8% in Orleans County; and at least 60.3% in Essex County (+ another 4% estimated in New Hampsire).
That amounts to at least 3,304 people in Essex, 17,248 people in Orleans and 19,393 in Caledonia County. The statewide average is 86.3% of all eligible Vermonters having been vaccinated. The three NEK counties have the lowest vaccination rates in the state, according to the Health Department dashboard.
