Caledonia County Resident Latest COVID Death

Another Northeast Kingdom resident has died of COVID-19.
Updated case information provided by the Vermont Health Department shows a Caledonia County resident died of COVID on Feb. 10. The Health Department data indicates the fatality was of a woman in her 80s.
During Tuesday’s press briefing, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine reflected on COVID’s toll.
“I want to first acknowledge the tragic milestone that the U.S. has reached, 1 million people have died due to COVID-19. It’s truly staggering to contemplate that many lives taken by the virus and the even higher number of people who bear the grief,” said Levine. “We should take a moment to remember the now 654 lives lost here in Vermont. Even if we did not know them personally each one was a family member, friend, and neighbor who mattered and who can never be replaced.”
There have now been 26 COVID fatalities in Caledonia County, 38 in Orleans and 3 in Essex.
During his remarks, Levine again urged Vermonters to reach out to their health care providers to discuss Paxlovid, an anti-viral pill designed to limit the severity of illness for those at higher risk of serious outcomes from COVID-19. Levine described the treatment as highly effective and safe.
Levine said the Health Department has reached out to Vermont’s wider health care system to decrease barriers to getting the treatment to Vermonters and is encouraging clinicians to prescribe the treatment even if symptoms are mild, noting that while vaccinations help prevent serious outcomes, some people benefit from the additional help that the anti-viral provides. Vermonters should not assume their case will be mild or that mild symptoms mean you shouldn’t seek treatment, he said.
“You just don’t know how things are going to progress,” Levine advised. “And don’t think you are saving this valuable and highly effective treatment for someone who may be more needy because we currently have a plentiful supply through the state,” Levine said Vermont received 4,000 treatment courses this week, which is in addition to allotments of 2,000 courses the two previous weeks.
NEK Communities Part of Surveillance Report
Levine also highlighted the first release of the state’s new surveillance report, a weekly report by the Health Department designed to give Vermonters and officials a snapshot of COVID-19 in the state, recent trends and developments, and the most accurate and useful information on which to base risk assessments.
Levine said daily case counts are no longer reliable, which is part of the reason why the Health Department’s case dashboard will receive its final update today, May 18.
The surveillance report shows weekly cases per capita, hospital admissions and the proportion of hospital beds dedicated to COVID patients, as well as reports of COVID symptoms at emergency department visits, variants and outbreaks.
The surveillance report will also include wastewater monitoring from 10 communities to start, 3 of which are in the Northeast Kingdom.
Wastewater treatment plants in Brighton, Newport City and the Troy/Jay system are participating in the National Wastewater Surveillance System, which will be incorporated into the report within the next week or two once trend data is established.
Testing Shift
Levine also noted that the state was winding down its state-run and partnership testing sites over the next several weeks. The process will be a phased shutdown of the system that had been largely responsible for administering PCR tests until recent months.
Demand for PCR testing has slowed, as at-home antigen tests have become a critical tool delivering faster results with more convenience. Levine said testing options were being incorporated into more traditional health care channels, like through providers and pharmacies
“At home tests, pharmacy testing, and health care testing will continue to meet our testing needs,” said Levine, who said at-home antigen tests would continue to be free and readily available throughout the state from a variety of providers, including through pharmacies to people with insurance, as well as other health care providers.
Levine also noted the shifting guidance on who should be tested and when, saying tests really only need to be taken by people who are symptomatic or close contacts if they are not up to date on their vaccine.
Levine said testing was still an effective way to lower the risk of virus spread in communities.
