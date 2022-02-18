Caledonia County Resident Latest COVID Fatality, Cases Continue Fall

The Vermont Health Department reported this week that another Northeast Kingdom resident has died of COVID-19.
The latest fatality is of a Caledonia County resident who died on Tuesday, reports the Health Department dashboard.
This brings the regional total to 60 deaths, with 24 in Caledonia County, 33 in Orleans County and three in Essex County. This represents .57% of the total cases experienced in the NEK, slightly higher than the .52% fatality rate statewide.
There have been 10,494 cases in the NEK, with 4,433 in Caledonia County, 4,975 in Orleans County, and 1,086 in Essex County.
These cases are predominantly the result of PCR tests administered by the state, pharmacies and other health care partners with the addition of some at-home antigen tests that people self-report through an online tool hosted by the Health Department.
This week Health Commissioner Mark Levine said the state was in the process of adapting the public health response to COVID.
“We will continue to follow trends in our covid data to continue to make informed decisions,” said Levine, noting that the state’s focus has been shifting away from the simple new case count to hospitalization metrics, wastewater testing, focused surveillance testing, and genetic sequencing to keep tabs on the virus.
“Though we plan to move deliberately over the next weeks or months, there will be people who want or need to move at a different pace,” said Levine. “I encourage each of us to make these decisions using medical and science-based information.”
Levine said as the state moves forward, the public health response needs to balance ongoing COVID precautions with the need to recover from all the other negative impacts the state and residents have endured. Levine dubbed these tangential effects as a “health debt” and public health concerns that have grown due to issues with substance abuse, mental health, food insecurity and improving personal behaviors.
One other shift the state has made in recent weeks to more extensively rely on rapid, at-home antigen tests to identify COVID cases. Because the tests are administered at home, they are not included in the state’s dashboard of new cases. In the interest of providing the most data to Vermonters, said Levine, the Health Department would begin publishing the results of the test results that are submitted through an online portal the state maintains.
The results are available on a statewide, weekly basis. The number of positives from the self-reported tests have been dropping for over a month. The week ending Jan. 2 there were 2,077 positive tests, 1,336 during the week ending Jan. 9, 1,085 during the week ending Jan. 16, 1,051 during the week ending Jan. 23, 735 during the week ending Jan. 30, 451 during the week ending Feb. 6, and 139 positives during the week ending Feb. 13.
The state also reports, though, that the total number of tests reported through the portal (positive and negative combined) dropped during the same time period from 8,297 total tests the week ending Jan. 2 to only 201 total tests reported Feb. 13.
Prison Cases
The Department of Corrections recently reported that an outbreak over the last month at the Northeast Regional Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury has fully resolved and no incarcerated individuals are considered positive at this point with the last positive test on Feb. 2
There is an active outbreak at Northern State Correctional Facility with 40 inmates considered positive, the latest results having been received on Tuesday. There are 2 staff considered positive in St. Johnsbury and 4 staff in Newport.
