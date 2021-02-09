A Caledonia County resident is the latest person from the Northeast Kingdom to die from COVID-19, according to the Vermont Health Department.
On Tuesday state health officials announced three additional deaths statewide, including that of a Caledonia County resident. This brings the NEK’s regional total to 11 COVID-related deaths with 6 in Orleans County and 5 now in Caledonia County.
Ben Truman, Public Health Information Officer at the Health Department, said the Caledonia County resident died out of state and there was not yet demographic information available to report.
Tuesday’s report also saw, though, a significant decrease in daily cases both in the state and in the NEK, with only 59 cases reported in Vermont and 3 additional cases in the NEK. The regional total now stands at 900 cases.
More Vaccines
During the state’s media briefing Tuesday, Gov. Scott and other officials indicated Vermont was expecting to get more vaccine doses in the coming weeks and there would be an expansion of partners administering the doses at the local level.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said Vermont is now expecting the Walgreens Pharmacy chain to be directly allocated vaccine doses from the federal government and about 20 stores across Vermont will begin taking appointments soon and scheduling appointments a week at a time.
In addition, Smith said vaccination efforts for the homebound were expanding into more counties after this weekend’s pilot effort by select home health and EMS agencies and other regional partners, including North Country Hospital in Newport would soon be administering vaccines to the 75-plus age bracket.
Gov. Phil Scott, who participated in a call with all 50 U.S. governors and federal officials just prior to the briefing, also indicated the state was informed that Federally Qualified Health Centers would soon be receiving direct vaccine allocations from the federal government. Northern Counties Health Care, which covers much of the Northeast Kingdom, is an FQHC and has participated in 75-plus vaccinations through a series of ongoing remote clinics around the NEK in partnership with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Smith said one challenge for the state will be coordinating registration information from the several disparate registration sites and providers as more avenues of vaccination are opened up.
“The more sort of inbound ways that you come into a vaccination program does create more complications,” said Smith. “We are happy for it because it means more vaccines for Vermonters, but it poses a lot of complications for all the programs. … We are trying to work those issues out right now.” He said it will require close communications between the partners.
“A — We got to be happy that we are getting more vaccines. B — We got to be happy that we are getting more sites. C — it does bring complications into the process that we are just going to have to work out.”
Next Age Bracket
Smith said as of Tuesday 33,400 Vermonters aged 75 and above had registered to receive the vaccine. He encouraged all Vermonters in the age bracket to register for the vaccine now because the state will soon open up registrations to people aged 70 and above.
While those over 75 would still be eligible to receive the vaccine, once the state moves on to the next age bracket, appointments would be opened up to a wider eligible pool and those over 75 may have to wait longer to receive their vaccinations, said Smith.
The Health Department is encouraging Vermonter in the 70 and above age bracket to prepare for their chance to schedule a vaccination by creating a user account on the Health Department website now, saving them that step once registrations open.
Projections
Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who oversees the state’s virus data modeling, said Tuesday the majority of the Northeast and most of Vermont have seen cases, hospitalizations and deaths trending down over the last few weeks. An exception to that, though, is in Bennington and Rutland counties which have accounted for an out-sized portion of recent cases in Vermont and have led to a slight uptick statewide in several key data points.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said there is no single obvious cause for the disproportionate number of cases in those two counties. Cases have arisen through several smaller outbreaks, as well as at businesses, schools, and throughout the general population by community transmission.
Levine urged residents and visitors to those counties to be extra cautious because of the greater risk of exposure, but he also said all Vermonters should remain vigilant in the prevention strategies and consider getting taking advantage of the state’s extensive testing opportunities to allow the virus to be identified and contained as the state awaits further inroads in the vaccination process.
“No matter what county you live in, we hope Vermonters will use testing as a tool in this careful balancing act. Living our lives while staying safe during the pandemic,” said Levine. “Testing is how we find the virus so that people who are positive can isolate themselves quickly and their close contacts can quarantine. This is what can keep the virus from moving on to the next person. And I want all Vermonters to keep this in mind because the steady pattern of cases we are seeing in the state is at odds with the declining cases across the region.”
Levine urged people who attended Super Bowl gatherings this weekend to get tested now and again in a week to ensure they identify possible new cases before they have a chance to spread to others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.