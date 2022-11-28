Caledonia County Resident Latest NEK Covid Fatality

The Northeast Kingdom has recorded another COVID-related fatality.
The latest death was on Nov. 14 of a Caledonia County female in her 80s, according to the most recent data from the Vermont Health Department.
This is the only COVID death for the NEK in the month of November recorded thus far. There have now been a total of 82 NEK deaths, with 42 in Orleans County, 36 in Caledonia County and 4 in Essex County. This is the first COVID death in the region since Oct. 27.
Statewide there have been 11 COVID deaths so far in November.
Confirmed COVID case counts in the NEK have dropped to 2 or fewer cases per day in recent weeks.
According to the latest Health Department surveillance report released last week, weekly cases, new COVID-positive hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by a COVID-positive patient are all down week over week and are considered low.
The Health Department reported the total number of people going to emergency departments due to COVID-like symptoms is similar to the same time of year in 2021.
There are also no new outbreaks in the NEK reported between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21, the most recent data available.
There is nothing of immediate concern in Vermont’s wastewater data, which tends to show weekly variation but overall remains significantly lower than the Spring of 2022. Monitoring showed an increase in Brighton and a decrease in Troy/Jay. Newport City and St. Johnsbury did not report in this period.
