Caledonia County Schools Continue To Contend With New COVID Cases

While overall cases have been dropping, new cases continue to be identified with schools across the region.
At least 9 new COVID-19 cases were identified between 3 schools over the weekend in Caledonia County, which now has a higher percentage of its cases within 10- to 19-year-olds than any other county in the state.
This weekend St. Johnsbury Academy announced 6 additional cases, Lyndon Institute announced 2 cases, and Burke Town School announced 1 new case.
SJA’s COVID Response Team announced the cases from within its community on Sunday evening.
“We have been very fortunate not to have many COVID cases in recent weeks, and we are sharing in the relief of having so many in our community, including our teachers, fully vaccinated,” stated the school’s announcement. “However, over the weekend, the COVID Response Team learned that six members of our school community tested positive for COVID-19.”
While the individuals were on campus the latter half of last week, the school was able to identify close contacts for quarantine and maintain in-person classes.
“Even though the numbers are dropping in our area, it is clear that COVID is still out there, and our community is still vulnerable to it,” stated SJA’s COVID team. “Very few students are vaccinated, and though research shows that most young people are not at risk of serious illness from COVID, if we want to stay on campus we all need to stay vigilant.”
Lyndon Institute announced the two cases from within its community Sunday evening as well. The cases, however, resulted in the school shifting to remote for Monday.
” The timing of the COVID notification and the complexity of the contact tracing for these two cases will cause us to go remote for Monday, May 3rd,” said LI, while also announcing that sports practices would be canceled on Monday. LI planned on being in person Tuesday.
The case at Burke Town School forced the 2nd grade to shift to remote learning for the entire week. According to a letter by Principal Megan Jones and Kingdom East Superintendent Jen Botzojorns, the COVID case was identified on Saturday. Because of the school’s cohorting methods only the 2nd grade would need to shift to remote, and a small number of school community members were considered close contacts of the known case.
These cases are the latest in a string of cases identified within Northeast Kingdom and Caledonia County schools. The last month has seen new cases shift to younger age brackets across Vermont with the bulk of recent cases occurring within 10- to 19-year-olds and even more notably within 20- to 29-year-olds.
Statewide 20% of all cases have occurred in the 20-29 age bracket and 15% within the 10-19 age bracket. However, in Caledonia County, 20% have occurred in the 10-19 age bracket accounting for 189 out of the county’s 991 cases. This is the highest share of cases among 10- to 19-year-olds in the state.
The largest share of Essex County’s 272 cases has been within the 50-59 age bracket and the largest share of Orleans County’s 1,188 cases have been within the 30-39 age bracket.
Barnstorming Vaccine Clinics
“We had really good success at Barton this week in terms of the drive-through,” said Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith on Friday. “We are going to continue that process as well.” Smith said the state’s clinics would also start to provide more opportunities for walk-in vaccinations in the coming days as well as several other efforts targeting hard-to-reach parts of the state, including the Northeast Kingdom.
Among several measures, Smith said the state was looking at establishing a cooperative vaccination effort with a health care provider in Lancaster, N.H.
Smith also said the state was working on plans to develop a clinic at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford this week.
“We had great success in Essex County on that barn-storming tour that we did throughout the county using EMS,” said Smith. “We are going to do that again on May 8 and 9 in Essex County.”
On Monday AHS announced those clinics. The vaccination effort will utilize Newport EMS, Glover EMS and CALEX to administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at clinics in several communities this weekend.
The schedule is:
Saturday, May 8 - The Concord School from 8-10 a.m.; Lunenburg Common from 11-1 p.m.; Maidstone Town Office from 2-4 p.m.;
Sunday, May 9 - East Haven Community Building from 8-10 a.m.; Island Pond Fire Station from 8-10 a.m.; Newark Street School from 11-1 p.m.; Norton Miriam Nelson Municipal Building from 11-1 p.m.; Bloomfield Silvio Conte Forest Parking Lot from 1-3 p.m.; Canaan High School from 4:30-7 p.m.
Appointments are open and can be scheduled on the Health Department website or through its call center. There will also be limited walk-in doses available as supplies last.
The Northeast Kingdom continues to have the lowest vaccination rates in the state with Essex County at 47.7%, Caledonia County at 54.8% and Orleans County at 55.3%. Franklin, Orange and Windham counties are also beginning to lag the statewide average, which is at 62.3% of all eligible Vermonters receiving at least 1 dose.
