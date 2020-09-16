The Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department has received reports that a man using the name Tom Griffin (he may be using other names as well) is calling people and stating that he works for the police located at 970 Memorial Dr. in St. Johnsbury. (The Sheriff’s Office address).

The male goes on to say that the person is the subject of an International Drug Crimes investigation. He tells the person to tell no one and not to call the office. as they will be recorded and arrested.

