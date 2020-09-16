The Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department has received reports that a man using the name Tom Griffin (he may be using other names as well) is calling people and stating that he works for the police located at 970 Memorial Dr. in St. Johnsbury. (The Sheriff’s Office address).
The male goes on to say that the person is the subject of an International Drug Crimes investigation. He tells the person to tell no one and not to call the office. as they will be recorded and arrested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.