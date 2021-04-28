Caledonia County Towns Offer Green Up Day Details

CALEDONIA COUNTY — Here are Green Up Day details on towns in Caledonia County, with phone numbers for further information.
St. Johnsbury: Green Up bags will be available at St. J Subaru. Bring bags back to St. J Subaru or leave on roadsides for pickup. Coffee, refreshments, and appreciation BBQ provided for all volunteers. For more information call 748-2000.
Barnet: Residents are encouraged to start picking up trash from the roadsides early. Please keep social distance, use gloves, face masks and hand sanitizer. All bags may be taken to the Barnet Transfer Station on every Saturday in May with no charge, if identified as Green Up Trash. Green Up bags will be available at the post offices by the middle of April, but people can use regular garbage bags until then. For more information call 748-9338 or 633-4978.
Burke: Green Up bags available at the Town Clerk’s office. Leave full bags along roadsides. For more information call 467-3987.
Danville: Green Up bags available at the Town Clerk’s office. Leave full bags along roadsides. For more information call 535-6818.
Groton: Leave full bags along roadsides. For more information call 584-3308.
Hardwick: Pick up bags at the town office and Gagnon’s Video before Green Up Day, and at the drop off site on Green Up Day. Drop off trash at the Fire Station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call 272-3137.
Kirby: Green Up bags can be picked up at the town office the week prior to Green Up Day during regular office hours. Filled bags can be dropped off prior to 1 p.m. at the transfer station. For more information call 535-5198 or 695-2218.
Lyndon: Pick up Green Up bags and sign up for routes at the Lyndon/Lyndonville municipal offices. Drop off full bags at Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) at 224 Church St. on Green Up Day from 9 a.m. to 2 .pm. Please do not leave bags on roadsides as there is no roadside pickup. For more information call 626-5785.
Newark: Green Up bags will be available the week prior at the town clerk’s office. On Green Up Day bags will be available at the recycling center. Bags can be left on roadsides. For more information call (603) 304-8124.
Peacham: Green Up bags will be available at the town office/post office. Full bags will be collected at the transfer station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ryegate: Pick up Green Up bags at the town clerk’s office or at coordinator’s house. Drop off at town garage. For more information call 584-4710.
Sheffield & Wheelock: Green Up bags will be available at the town clerk’s office, Sheffield Transfer Station, and any of the posted warning bulletin board locations the week prior to Green Up Day. Full bags can be left along roadsides or brought to transfer station 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Green Up Day. For more information call 626-5561.
Stannard: Pick up Green Up bags at the town office. Drop off there as well on Green Up Day, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Lunch served at noon. For more information call 533-2628.
Sutton: Meet at town hall 8-9 a.m. for coffee, bags and assignments. Bring full bags to the transfer station through Sunday. Potluck at noon at town hall for volunteers. For more information call 467-8825.
Walden: Green Up bags available at the town clerk’s office. Leave full bags along roadsides. For more information call 563-2191.
Waterford: Pick up Green Up bags at the Fire Dept. starting at 8 a.m., return full bags to Waterford dump. If there are items that are too large please connect with coordinators on site at Waterford Fire Dept. For more information call 748-2122 or 781-640-0337.
Wheelock: Call 626-5943 during the day or 751-1402 at night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.