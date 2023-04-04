Caledonia Courthouse Hosting Supreme Court Diversity Commission Event
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Caledonia County courthouse on Main Street is hosting a public hearing of the Vermont Supreme Court’s Commission on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion on Thursday.

The event, from 4 to 5 p.m., is an opportunity for community members to discuss how the judiciary handles issues around equity in matters related to the court system.

