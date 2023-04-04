Caledonia Courthouse Hosting Supreme Court Diversity Commission Event

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Caledonia County courthouse on Main Street is hosting a public hearing of the Vermont Supreme Court’s Commission on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion on Thursday.
The event, from 4 to 5 p.m., is an opportunity for community members to discuss how the judiciary handles issues around equity in matters related to the court system.
The hearing in Caledonia County is the seventh one that the commission has held. The creation of the commission followed an analysis of data within the Vermont justice system that determined that Black people in the state were three times more likely to be defendants in a misdemeanor case and almost six times more likely to be defendants in a felony case than White people.
A statement online on the Vermont Judiciary website notes, “The Vermont Judiciary Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion was established to identify disparities in our justice system, understand the causes, evaluate solutions, and implement changes. The Commission’s work will address disparities amongst individuals involved in court proceedings as well as internal Judiciary practices, such as hiring, training, and retention.”
The hearings create an opportunity for people in person or remotely to offer feedback on problem areas.
At the most recent hearing in Lamoille County, Chief Justice Paul Reiber moderated a discussion that included comments from a man from Eden Mills who identifies as non-binary. He appeared through the online access and complained that he can’t get justice and feels it’s because of the way he identifies.
“My neighbors starting shooting at me and attacking me several times and every time I reached out for help from the police they wouldn’t do anything,” he said.
Xusana Davis, executive director of Racial Equity, who serves on the commission, responded to his concerns. She had also joined the meeting through online video conference.
“I’m really sorry that this is happening to you. Nobody deserves to feel unsafe in the place where they live,” she said.
Davis suggested the man contact the Human Rights Commission; she also said the Attorney General’s Office could perhaps help.
Shortly after the man addressed the hearing, another man inside the courtroom in Hyde Park stepped up to microphone and said he was the man’s father. He echoed a lack of response to the harassment of his son.
The father said he provided a camper for his son to move near him, and the camper was shot up. He said he brought his son into his home believing that it would discourage people from taking any more shots toward his son. He said that didn’t work.
“We’re standing there in the kitchen and the bullets start hitting the house,” he said. “You lay down on the floor and you call 9-1-1.”
Another man, who said he was from Orleans County also in the courtroom addressed the hearing. He said he was opposed to the Supreme Court’s efforts around addressing diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Whenever you start a commission or an organization based on color and not on merit you have created a war against everyone,” he said.
People wanting to attend the hearing in St. Johnsbury on Thursday and be part of the discussion can do so in person at the courthouse or online through Webex. Go online to vermontjudiciary.org to get the online connection details.
There will be additional seven public sessions around DEI issues in the court system in other Vermont counties, including in Orleans - Orleans Civil, Family and Probate Courthouse, 247 Main St., Newport City, May 10 4 to 5 p.m. - and in Essex County - Essex County Courthouse, 75 Courthouse Dr., Guildhall, June 6, 4 to 5 p.m.
Justice Reiber said the information received at all the community visits will be taken back to the Supreme Court. One of the things that could come out of the conversations is a commitment by the commission to make the community visits ongoing.
“Among all the directions we are taking, one important aspect is to solicit feedback about real-life experience in the communities the courts serve,” Justice Reiber said at the March 28 meeting in Lamoille County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.