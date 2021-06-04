LYNDON — There’s a barn-raising going on at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds ahead of the highly anticipated return of the fair.
Jeff Goodwin, of Goodwin Builders, and a crew of five started work this week on the project to replace one of the decades-old cattle barns at the back of the vast fairgrounds property.
A fair director for 18 years, Goodwin said he is excited to be part of making improvements at the fair, especially this year as everyone emerges from pandemic fears and restrictions and prepares for the normal experience of a county fair.
“We’re very excited to have a fair,” said Goodwin. “We feel people are anxious to be out, so we’re hoping for a very strong fair this year,” said Goodwin.
There are five cattle barns, each with accessible stalls on both sides. Goodwin said he thought they were at least 75 years old.
At one time there was talk, he said, of tearing them all down and replacing them with a single large structure, but that was going to be prohibitively expensive. So directors decided to replace them one at a time over a period of time. Barn number 3 in the middle is the first to be replaced.
“It was rotting out and getting ready to fall over,” he said.
By mid-Friday, Goodwin and crew already had the frame up and half the roof done; he said the roof would be finished by end of day Friday.
The new barn is taller than the old one, Goodwin said, to accommodate winter storage needs. Renting out space during the winter months is an important source of revenue for the fair, he said.
“When we build buildings it’s important that we make it for winter storage,” said Goodwin, who has been a fair director since 2003.
Materials for the project have primarily come from RK Miles in St. Johnsbury.
Goodwin, whose company won the bid last fall for the project, said the cost of building materials has gone way up, but fortunately, he ordered the materials for the project back in January. The cost then was still much higher than pre-pandemic but lower than what they are now.
Goodwin said after Friday’s roof completion there are about two or three days left of work left. He needs to move to another job next week, but his crew will have the barn done by mid-July.
The cost of the barn project is about $80,000. A little less than a third of the money to cover the cost comes from the state of Vermont capital improvement funding that supports agricultural fairs throughout the state.
No fair last year because of COVID-19 means this year’s event will mark the 175th anniversary. The fair dates are Aug. 25-Aug. 29.
Goodwin talked about some of the events planned for this year, including the Royal Hanneford Circus, Dreamland Amusements, a Jason Aldean tribute band and Cledus T. Judd, who Goodwin said is “the Weird Al of country music.”
He said the fair has become a real draw for families, which is something he’s happy to see.
“This fair is a great family thing now,” he said. “Seeing the families here with the kids smiling and the parents smiling, having quality time together, that’s important to me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.