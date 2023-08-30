Caledonia Food Co-op Meets First Fundraising Goal In Store Purchase Effort

ST. JOHNSBURY — Challenge accepted. Goal met.
Caledonia Food Co-op board members just 16 days ago communicated to its members an opportunity to buy the Railroad Street building where Walgreens vacated earlier this year and the need to generate $150,000 toward that effort in less than two weeks.
The goal called for the money to be pledged by Monday in order to make a total payment of $175,000 by today.
“We met our goal,” board member Jay Craven said in an email on Wednesday.
He called the response to the call for support “extraordinary.” Craven said more than 200 individuals or families responded to the financial need. “I have never seen anything like it,” he said.
Supporters are enthusiastic about the downtown location and eager to see a co-op store become a reality, he said.
“People love the idea of a local food co-op that will be owned by more than 1,000 people in the community,” said Craven. “They like the idea of supporting local growers and food processors. They love the idea of this (Railroad Street) building - and its location - and something that will enhance community connectedness.”
The $175,000 is half of what is needed by Oct. 15 for the co-op to secure an option to purchase the property, which is located at 502 Railroad St. and is currently owned by R&R Vermont Management LLC.
The building has been vacant since Walgreens closed business there in late February. Walgreens was the third pharmacy tenant to occupy the building. Before its occupancy beginning in 2017, the building was used by Rite Aid and before than Brooks Pharmacy.
Co-op Board Chair Eric Skovsted said the downtown location would be ideal for the co-op store. The Caledonia Food Cooperative was incorporated in March 2019 and members have been looking for a store location.
At an emergency meeting with members on Aug. 17 to discuss the purchase effort, Skovsted said a market analysis conducted for the former Walgreens site shows expected sales would be $500,000 higher than they would be if the store was located at a previously considered spot on Bay Street.
The board said the store is projected to make $6.5 million annually, which would roughly be the break-even point.
The meeting, which was held at the Fairbanks Museum was well-attended in person and through an online video conference feed. Those gathered were encouraged by Skovsted to see support for the Railroad Street co-op plan as an investment in the community. “It is at an absolutely critical intersection in our town for ensuring the development of St. Jay goes in the direction we want it to go,” he said.
A second fundraising phase will begin soon, said Craven. It will include a preferred stock offering, which will seek to raise $1 million.
“Other fundraising will be focused on grants, low interest loans and conventional borrowing,” he said.
The plan got additional encouraging news on Monday when the town’s select board agreed to award the Caledonia Food Co-op a $150,000 transformational grant. The co-op’s application stated the money would be used to “hire a smart, seasoned, strategic and visionary Project Manager to work daily toward our pressing goal, which is to confirm space within 12 months of receiving notification of funding – and to move expeditiously toward occupancy as soon as possible.”
