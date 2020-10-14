ST JOHNSBURY – The Caledonia Food Co-op Board recently announced that they have received a USDA Rural Development Grant for $50,300 (total project cost $68,080) through the Town of St. Johnsbury as fiscal agent. This brings the project into Phase II of Co-op development and provides the funding to proceed with critical next steps: finding a site and Founding Member recruitment.

“We are evaluating new construction as well as existing buildings in St. Johnsbury and will ultimately choose what is best suited to the Co-op’s needs and budget,” said Co-op Board Chair Eric Skovsted.

