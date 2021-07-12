ST. JOHNSBURY — Caledonia Food Co-op directors recently hosted an annual meeting to share progress in the effort to open a store, including the consideration of two sites.
Directors did not share the locations of the sites, but Rick Witt said one site would require new construction and the other would be a conversion of an existing building. One is in downtown St. Johnsbury and the other just outside of downtown.
The recent meeting featured a PowerPoint slide presentation, where board members including the chair, Eric Skovsted, a local farmer who operates the Joe’s Brook Farm with his wife, Mary, in Barnet, and fellow volunteer co-op board members Witt, Chef David Hale, a culinary instructor at St. Johnsbury Academy, Scott Davis, Margaret Healey and Jamie Murphy and Celia Jackmauh.
Skovsted discussed the vision and future plans. He described how the idea of the Co-op started two years ago. From that vision, the mission was created: establishing an equitable marketplace for producers, jobs for the NEK, and access for the whole community to a local source for natural and organic products. He described the four cornerstones of creating a co-op and its three stages: vision, talent, capital, and systems. The model is from the Food Co-op Initiative template … and is the road map to create a food co-op.”
One of the slides in the recent presentation was labeled, “A Worthy Task and a Big Challenge,” and it noted, “Last year, we as a community took giant strides towards turning Caledonia Food Co-op from a dream into a store.”
“We began 2020 with 196 Founding Members and ended with 397. We now have 564 Founding Members. Every membership costs $100 and includes your whole household,” another slide noted.
The group’s vision and mission was shared during the presentation, and include three goals: equitable marketplace for producers, jobs for Northeast Kingdom, and access for the whole community to a local source for natural and organic products.”
Financials shared during the meeting show that the 2020 proceeds from Founding Memberships netted $22,100, the Rural Business Enterprise Grant. Phase/grant cash proceeds were $25,040; in-kind for RBDG (Rural Business Development Grant) Phase/grant match of $1,800, donations of $1,000, for a total of $49,940. The grant partner for the co-op is the Town of St. Johnsbury, according to the presentation. Expenses for grant-funded activities and marketing/website/administrative totaled $31,462.62. Grant-funded activities included: feasibility study, pro-forma financial statements and site identification work.
In 2021, a Rural Business Development Phase 2 Grant was awarded to the group in the amount of $50,300 through USDA/Rural Development; activities the grant funded include site search and analysis, continued membership drive, and identification of additional funding sources.
Jackmauh “described the art show that is happening at the Cosmic Cup (Community Farm Food & Family)” and offered thanks to Amanda Weisenfeld and the NEK Artisans Guild for coordinating the art show.
A question and answer session followed the presentation, where “Ben Aresty asked is there anything directly in the next couple of months that you need assistance with or you need help with.”
He was told by Jackmauh “… that we are working on a marketing outreach program where we will start to create subcommittees.” The group plans to “identify needs and reach out to identify those who want to help.” She said the co-op board members would reach out for his help soon, saying that the group welcomes more people to become involved and volunteer to get the organization off the ground.
The group is working to reach its goal of 800 Founding Members. Skovsted encouraged those at the meeting to each get a new member in order to reach the goal.
Cathy Miles Grant, also on the virtual annual meeting held recently, asked, “What kind of thinking are you doing to reach low income community members?”
Jackmauh responded that “We are working with NEKHS (NEK Human Services) to solicit a grant to build an advisory council of food insecure individuals. We are considering how we will work with people in this demographic to eliminate obstacles.”
An online question was posed to the group: “Seeing the success of Littleton and Hunger Mountain, how can we not have what has happened in the past to St. J Co-ops?
Hale said the new store will be different. It will be a full-sized store. Skovsted said there will be many more options. “We are following a national template (from the Food Co-op Initiative) to build a sustainable store,” he said.
Mark Clough, also participating in the meeting, asked, “How many square feet did the consultant recommend for a store? Witt stated that the consultant advised a store of 7,500 sq ft of shopping space and 4,000 sq. ft of storage – total of roughly 12,000 sq. ft.”
