Caledonia Food Coop Hopes To Buy Walgreen’s Property To Serve As Store Location

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Caledonia Food Cooperative, looking for property to open a store, may have found its home at the former Walgreens on Railroad Street.
The directors of the coop sent a letter to members on Tuesday providing details of the push to purchase the property at 502 Railroad St. while communicating the need for members to quickly get behind the effort by pledging money.
The building has been vacant since Walgreens closed business there in late February. Walgreens was the third pharmacy tenant to occupy the building. Before its occupancy beginning in 2017, the building was used by Rite Aid and Brooks Pharmacy.
Efforts to house a local food coop have been ongoing for a few years. The Caledonia Food Cooperative was incorporated in March 2019.
In April 2022, the coop had its sights set on a Bay Street location. Coop Board Chair Eric Skovsted told of members during an annual meeting that the Bay Street area was where the coop board hoped to establish a 12,000 square-foot, member-owned grocery store.
Since that time, concerns about the cost of new construction has made the Bay Street option unlikely.
“New constrcution has gone through the roof,” he said Tuesday. “It’s made it difficult to even price a new building because construction costs have been changing so dramatically. In a lot of ways it has put the idea of a new building out of reach.”
Moving into an existing structure like the Walgreens space avoids the high cost of new construction, and it’s a better location to do business, Skovstad said.
“Market studies show it has a likelihood of generating higher sales than Bay Street,” he said. “It’s better to be downtown where we can be a more walkable coop.”
Acquiring the property will require raising $350,000 to hold the property with an option-to-purchase agreement with the current owner R&R Vermont Management LLC, according to the coop letter to members. The total cost to buy the property is $2.2 million. The coop would have until next April to pay the full purchase price.
The letter asks that members pledge financial support quickly to secure the option to purchase.
“Today, we have commitments of $150,000 toward the $350,000 total needed to pay the option,” the letter states. “But we need to secure pledges for $150,000 in matching donations or loans by members no later than Monday, August 28th.”
The first option payment is due Aug. 31.
Directors are holding what they’re calling “an emergency informational meeting” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Fairbanks Museum to discuss the effort. It’s open to all members.
The directors communicated in their letter that the Walgreens building owner has another possible use of the building that would not be the best fit for the downtown. According to the letter, the owner has an opportunity to lease to a national dollar store chain.
“A dollar store in this location will hurt the diversity of forward-looking businesses and revitalization that is now happening downtown,” the letter states.
But the coop, the directors say, “will be an inclusive high-quality store that creates good jobs and brings people downtown” and “serve our growing community of local food producers and consumers, boost new locally-owned businesses, and bring vitality to the area.”
The letter provides details on pledging support.
“Loans will pay 4% interest and will be repaid when the purchase of the co-op is completed (planned for next spring), or they may be converted to preferred stock (also at 4%) once we launch that fundraising campaign,” the letter explains. “You can decide later. But these loans are critically important to secure this option on the Walgreens building. Lenders will pledge to pay into an escrow account by Monday, August 28th.
To make a pledge for a loan or for further questions, email Jay Craven at jcraven1590@gmail.com, or call 802-274-1974.
Kingdom County Productions has offered to act as the fiscal agent for tax-deductible donations at https://kingdomcounty.org/donate.
The directors agreed to provide an update on pledge totals on Aug. 29. “If we have met our goal, we will use funds received toward our option payments,” they noted. “If we have not met our goal on our very tight timeline, we will return collected funds and pledges, and we will have made our best effort.”
Board members (Jay Craven, Eli Emerson, Margaret Healey, Adam Norwood, Eric Skovsted, Katy Smith, James Sweeney, Karina Weiss, Hannah Wigginton) have pledged $30,000 in loans and voted to allocate $45,000 from membership investments. According to the letter sent to members, the board will also hold a $50,000 Kickstarter campaign.
The board also informed members that it was “in discussions with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) to explore sharing this new space for a modest downtown hospital pharmacy.”
If funding is secured, the board will employ a project manager and architect. Work to secure grants and loans will continue as will relationships with existing community-owned food co-ops both regionally and nationally.
The co-op also applied for a $200,000 revitalization grant from the Town of St. Johnsbury, to be decided around August 28th.
“A solid show of support now from our founding members will significantly bolster our chances,” the board wrote. “But we need to act now to launch this effort from dream to reality. There is risk, of course, but we are in motion and firmly believe we can make this happen. We will not use these funds unless we are confident we can fully pay the option and buy the building. There will be further fundraising to buy and open the co-op, but this is what we need to do now. In the spirit and practice of a true co-op, we’re looking to our charter members to make it possible.”
