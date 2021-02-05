Caledonia Home Health and Hospice and CALEX Ambulance Service have partnered to deliver some of the first vaccinations in the state to the homebound.
CALEX received 50 doses of vaccine Friday afternoon and an ambulance crew, including CALEX CEO/Chief Michael Wright, will begin vaccinating home health clients today.
Wright said he and his team will head out about 8 a.m. and hope to vaccinated about 10 people in Essex County and the Waterford area. On Monday they will pick up the effort again and tackle other sections of the region in the early part of the week.
Wright is looking forward to helping out in the vaccination effort, especially since his crews normally show up at someone’s home when they are in the middle of an emergency situation, but this will be decidedly different.
“We are showing up in a non-emergency sense, but still in a vital sense to provide the vaccine,” said Wright, noting home health clients would otherwise face a significant challenge of getting the vaccine.
CALEX will get the list of recipients from Caledonia Home Health, which is compiling the list of eligible people from their list of clients, as well as the Area Agency on Aging and from local health care providers and offices.
“I think it’s a great partnership,” said Wright. “We want to help in our communities and be a partner to fight this pandemic. … Working with Home Health has been great.”
Treny Burgess, Director of Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, which is a division of Northern Counties Health Care, is spearheading the effort to identify every eligible homebound recipient in the region.
“I’ve been getting calls every day from community members,” said Burgess. While existing patients of Caledonia Home Health and the Area Agency on Aging will receive be vaccinated in the first wave, Burgess said any homebound people in the area that are over 75 can contact Home Health to submit their name for follow up efforts.
“I don’t anyone to be left behind,” said Burgess of the process.
“It’s been a well-coordinated effort,” said Burgess of the work with CALEX. “Everybody is doing their part.”
Burgess said there are approximately 40 Home Health patients, another 10 to 12 from the Agency on Aging and another 10 to 12 within the general community that she has identified.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced the launch of the effort during Friday’s statewide media briefing, identifying the Caledonia County area as one of only a few areas in the state to get the program started this weekend, with other areas of the state coming online in short order.
“I want to express my and our appreciation to the state’s ems and home health providers for their help in vaccinating homebound Vermonters,” said Smith.
Vaccination Clinic Added In Essex County
During the media briefing, Smith also announced that the Health Department had added a vaccination clinic in Essex County.
“We had a gap in our vaccination system that we thought would be filled by putting in a site in Beecher Falls,” said Smith.
Thus far Essex County has only had 3.8% of its population vaccinated, less than half of the next lowest county and far below the state average of 10.1%. According to the state’s vaccination dashboard 200 people have been vaccinated with at least their first shot of the 2-shot regimen in Essex County, 1,961 vaccinated in Orleans County and 2,263 vaccinated in Caledonia County.
Ben Truman, Public Health Communication Officer at the Health Department, said the Beecher Falls clinic will be held on Feb. 12 by Northern Counties Health Care at the Beecher Falls Fire Department. There are 100 doses allocated to the event and as of Friday afternoon there were still some available appointments. People 75 and over can register for the vaccinations at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine
NEK Cases
The last 3 days have seen double-digit reports of new cases in the Northeast Kingdom, with 10 reported on Tuesday and 11 each on Wednesday and Thursday. The regional total now stands at 870 total cases, with 361 in Caledonia County, 378 in Orleans County and 131 in Essex County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.