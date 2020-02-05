Caledonia Icecubes Team Raises $5,412 For Special Olympics

The Caledonia Icecubes Penguin Plunge team, from left: Steve Parker, Chelsea Waldner and Brad Collins recently raised $5,412 for Special Olympics Vermont, and jumped into Lake Champlain for the cause on Feb. 1 at Burlington's waterfront park. (Courtesy Photo)

