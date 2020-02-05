Caledonia Icecubes Team Raises $5,412 For Special Olympics

The Caledonia Icecubes Penguin Plunge team, from left, Steve Parker, Chelsea Waldner and Brad Collins, recently raised $5,412 for Special Olympics Vermont and jumped into Lake Champlain for the cause on Saturday at Burlington’s waterfront park.
