Caledonia Judge Cancels All January Jury Trials Due To Omicron

Caledonia Superior Court Judge Timothy B. Tomasi has canceled all jury trials in the month of January.
The judge announced his decision during a hearing late last week at the St. Johnsbury courthouse citing concerns about the spread of the Omicron virus and the high case count in Vermont.
Previously, the decision whether to have or not have jury trials due to the pandemic has been made by the Vermont Judiciary which issued press releases and cited data from health and safety studies and advice from consultants.
But according to Interim State Court Administrator Scott Griffith, local superior court judges now have that responsibility.
“The final decision as to whether to proceed is with the superior judge,” wrote Griffith in an email response to questions.
Lyndonville defense attorney Laura Wilson, who was at the hearing, said she thought Judge Tomasi was put in a difficult position.
“I think Judge Tomasi made the right decision,” said Wilson. “And he did a good job of explaining all the factors that went into his decision. But it does not make sense for individual trial court judges to be making public health decisions, piecemeal, on their own. I really felt for the judge…They are judges trained in law, not epidemiology or public health.”
Wilson suggested the judiciary establish a more consistent state-wide policy to deal with COVID-19 issues and cited New Hampshire’s approach to the Omicron wave.
“Across the river in New Hampshire, their Judicial Branch canceled all jury trials state-wide for January, and did so on December 22,” said Wilson. “New Hampshire canceled state-wide and in contrast, Vermont left it piecemeal to the trial court judges.”
If a Vermont Superior Court judge decides to have a trial they must comply with what is known as Administrative Order (A.O.) 49 which was issued at the start of the pandemic and has been updated multiple times.
“Under paragraph 3 (a) of A.O. 49, Superior Courts remain permitted to schedule and hold individual jury trials in criminal and civil proceedings,” wrote Griffith. “A.O. 49 sets forth factors to be considered by a superior judge in proceeding with a proposed jury draw and trial. Relatedly, note that entry to and conduct in judiciary buildings remain subject to the Court Administrator’s directive PG-13 regarding health screening and safety protocols.”
