Caledonia Judge Reprimanded By Judicial Conduct Board

Judge William Cobb

Part-time Caledonia County Probate Judge William W. “Bill” Cobb has been issued a public reprimand for violating the codes of judicial conduct.

That’s according to the Vermont Judicial Conduct Board which found that Judge Cobb, who also maintains a private law practice in St. Johnsbury, “leveraged his position” as a part-time judge to gain an advantage for a client.

