Caledonia, Orange Counties Added To Disaster Declaration

State and federal officials shared the “good news” Friday that Caledonia and Orange counties had been added to the list of counties in the disaster declaration from the historic flooding nearly two weeks ago.
The officials also urged residents in the counties not yet declared to report any damage that was caused by the flooding to help affected counties reach the threshold for declaration.
“You may not think you need the help but by reporting your damage you are helping your neighbors,” said Gov. Phil Scott during a Friday briefing. Scott said during his travels he had heard from several people who had sustained some damage to their property that they hadn’t reported because they felt like they could take care of it themselves or they didn’t want to deprive others who may need the help more. Scott, and the state’s other emergency response personnel, urged everyone to report all damage, whether it be to a home, property, vehicles, equipment, sheds, driveways, or everything else.
Damage reports are best reported at https://vermont211.org/ Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said the online form only takes about 10 minutes to complete. People receive a link that allows them to return to the form later to provide additional or update information.
The disaster declaration opens residents of those counties up to FEMA assistance. The Individual Assistance program helps homeowners and renters impacted by the disaster seek reimbursement for necessary expenses and serious needs that cannot be met through insurance or other assistance. Eligible expenses include rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, and lodging, among other expenses. Besides reporting damage to the 211 services, residents should also apply to FEMA at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
Morrison said the state was now utilizing online tools to help coordinate volunteer organizations with known needs. She said 1,100 claims submitted to Vermont211 had been uploaded to crisiscleanup.org, where volunteer organizations can signup to identify requests for help.
“Making a report to 211 to document damage is the best way to help Vermont move forward,” said Morrison.
The state also announced Friday that it was launching a $20 million business assistance grant program.
“Hundreds of Vermont businesses have been impacted by severe flooding, and for many, loans will not be enough,” said Governor Phil Scott. “That’s why I’ve instructed my team to get creative about how the State can provide direct financial assistance, quickly, to help employers get back on their feet. Although this $20 million commitment is significant, we know it will not meet the need. My team will continue to work to find additional resources, and we’ll continue to work with our congressional delegation to get more federal assistance for Vermonters in need.”
The Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program will be administered by the Department of Economic Development and provide $20 million directly to impacted businesses and not-for-profits who suffered physical damage due to the severe flooding in the form of grants. The program is still under development and program specifics will be released next week. Business owners can expect grants to support demonstrated losses to their physical space and replacements of inventory, machinery, equipment, and supplies.
“This program is intended to provide emergency gap funding to businesses so they can return to being the economic engines of their local communities,” said ACCD Secretary Lindsay Kurrle, who encouraged businesses to prepare for the program by documenting damage and collecting insurance assessments, bids, receipts and other documentation related to the flooding damage.
Vermont Treasurer also announced a program that would provide 40 hard-hit municipalities with accelerated disbursements of state payments that would have been sent later this year, to provide the town with necessary cash flow.
Scott said other counties could still be included in the disaster declaration if enough damage is documented in the days ahead. Scott and Will Roy, of FEMA, explained the threshold is based on a complex formula that includes myriad factors, including the number of homes damaged, average income, and more.
The state created a clearinghouse of flood-related information and programs at https://www.vermont.gov/flood.
