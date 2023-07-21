Caledonia, Orange Counties Added To Disaster Declaration
A map of assistance requests maintained by crisiscleanup.org

State and federal officials shared the “good news” Friday that Caledonia and Orange counties had been added to the list of counties in the disaster declaration from the historic flooding nearly two weeks ago.

The officials also urged residents in the counties not yet declared to report any damage that was caused by the flooding to help affected counties reach the threshold for declaration.

