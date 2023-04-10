Caledonia Public Defender’s Office Shutting Down Due To Staffing Issues

The Caledonia County Public Defender’s Office will be shutting down in June.
Attorney Jill E. Jourdan, who owns Northeast Kingdom Law on Spring Street in St. Johnsbury, says she has already notified the Vermont Defender General’s Office that she is leaving the Caledonia County contract due to staffing issues.
Attorney Jourdan also owns the Orleans County Public Defender’s Office - which she plans to keep operating.
“It has been extraordinarily challenging to staff both contracts,” said Attorney Jourdan. “My end date will be June 1st… I hope and I think that I will be able to successfully staff one office in Orleans County adequately so that we can provide quality services.”
Vermont Defender General Matthew Valerio said he is already negotiating a deal with another Caledonia County law office to take over Attorney Jordan’s Caledonia contract.
“We have an agreement in principle, but it is not finalized yet,” said Valerio. “I do not want to name the firm until I have the contract signed… The transition should be relatively seamless. I have no concerns going forward about our ability to provide public defense services in Caledonia County for the foreseeable future.”
Attorney Jourdan, who grew up in Vermont, has done public defense work for over 20 years. She will retain her Orleans County public defender contract to defend clients who don’t have the financial resources to hire private defense attorneys.
“It’s a really challenging time,” said Jourdan. “I’ve had three employees leave. And they’re lawyers. And so I cannot physically staff that (Caledonia) office.”
Jourdan also said she would be supporting whoever takes over the Caledonia contract.
“I will be rooting for whoever that may be,” said Jourdan.
