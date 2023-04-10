Caledonia Public Defender’s Office Shutting Down Due To Staffing Issues

Attorney Jill Jourdan

The Caledonia County Public Defender’s Office will be shutting down in June.

Attorney Jill E. Jourdan, who owns Northeast Kingdom Law on Spring Street in St. Johnsbury, says she has already notified the Vermont Defender General’s Office that she is leaving the Caledonia County contract due to staffing issues.

