Caledonia Resident Latest NEK COVID Fatality

Another Northeast Kingdom resident has died of COVID.
According to the Vermont Health Department, a Caledonia County resident died of COVID on May 17. There were three deaths statewide that day, the latest deaths reported in Vermont, all people in their 80s, which brought the statewide total to 661.
This marks 68 COVID fatalities in the Northeast Kingdom, with 27 in Caledonia County, 38 in Orleans County and 3 in Essex County.
The Health Department, which is now only reporting case and death data on a weekly basis, reports the NEK is averaging nearly 21 cases per day as identified by laboratory-administered tests. This past week the NEK surpassed 14,000 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic a little over two years ago.
There are numerous other cases that are being detected by at-home antigen tests.
The Health Department’s latest surveillance report indicates the statewide community level of COVID is high, with nearly 1,800 cases documented between May 18-24. Cases this past week were most prominent among Vermonters aged 30-39 based on the total number and on a per capita basis.
Hospital data is now being reported three times per week, showing there had been over 60 people hospitalized across the state last week and through Monday. As of Wednesday, there were 42 people hospitalized with COVID.
According to the state’s surveillance report the percentage of the state’s staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients ticked up from 5% on May 18 to 6% on May 21.
Schools Still Face Disruptions
Schools continue to grapple with disruptions caused by COVID. St. Johnsbury School this week announced it would close a kindergarten class due to 5 positive cases identified within 24 hours in the one class, who were exposed to two other positive cases.
Superintendent Brian Ricca indicated the class would remain closed through Wednesday, June 1, at which point the kindergarteners could return.
“We will not close every classroom that has more than one COVID case, but we will decide on a case-by-case basis determined by the speed of spread and the overall number of cases,” explained Ricca. “COVID is still clearly present in our community. We ask that you continue to remain vigilant for symptoms in your own families, and if a child is symptomatic, please keep them home from school to avoid further spread.”
