The potential future of the Caledonia County State Airport may soon come into focus as proposals to purchase or lease the airport are due in two weeks.
The possibility of the state parting with the regional airport arose in the waning weeks of the legislative session last spring when Vermont Agency of Transportation officials revealed that interest in the airport had been expressed by Kyle Clark and his company BETA Technologies, which is developing and manufacturing electric aircraft with headquarters in South Burlington.
The authority to sell or lease was granted in the state’s transportation bill, which called for the state to open a request for proposals process to allow any interested parties to pitch the state.
After developing the guidelines for the RFP, AOT opened the process on Aug. 2 and set a deadline of Wednesday, Sept. 13, for proposals to be submitted for consideration.
As part of the process, a site visit was held on Thursday. AOT officials said only one interested party attended the optional event, but their identity is withheld due to the ongoing procurement process.
The RFP process outlines the criteria and priorities for selecting a proposal with 32 total potential points among four categories that include technical capability and approach, regional impacts to the economy and education, past performance, and the price/offer. Additional consideration will be given to proposals that promote clean energy and climate change as well as “Vermont Preference.”
The RFP encouraged potential bidders to work with entities in the region for the economic and educational benefit component, providing contacts for Northeastern Vermont Development Association, the Town of Lyndon, North Country Career Center, St. Johnsbury Academy, Lyndon Institute and Vermont State University in the RFP paperwork.
Municipal Administrator Justin Smith said he met with Clark and a member of his team several weeks ago during a visit to Lyndon. Smith said the meeting was essentially to serve as an introduction.
“It was a first blush,” said Smith. “They wanted to get an idea of what our [municipal] concerns and the community concerns would be.”
Smith said he didn’t get further details about what type of development might take place at the airport, but he believed it might involve some level of manufacturing.
Should proposals be received, they will be evaluated and scored by a panel of state officials.
“VTrans will award a contract in the best interest of the Public,” states the RFP. “The selection will be a Best Value selection with consideration for the highest proposer having a preference.”
The airport itself consists of a 78-acre parcel with a single 3,300-foot runway, a fuel farm, aircraft parking areas, a terminal/hangar building, a historic schoolhouse that houses an aviation museum and other elements connected with the airport.
Part of the motivation for potentially parting with the airport, said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn last spring, was due to the amount of investment the airport required and the state’s limited resources to accomplish those projects in the near future. The possibility of a suitor like BETA, which has undergone rapid expansion in the Burlington area, could have a meaningful impact on the Northeast Kingdom suggested Flynn.
The state is not required to accept a proposal if none are deemed to meet the state’s expectations. However, should one be accepted, the parties would have 45 days to execute a purchase and sales agreement, states the RFP.
The RFP requirements stipulate the airport would continue to be available for public use and public access for general aviation use. Investments in the airport to address current deficiencies and necessary repairs are also an expectation of the RFP.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.