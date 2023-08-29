The potential future of the Caledonia County State Airport may soon come into focus as proposals to purchase or lease the airport are due in two weeks.

The possibility of the state parting with the regional airport arose in the waning weeks of the legislative session last spring when Vermont Agency of Transportation officials revealed that interest in the airport had been expressed by Kyle Clark and his company BETA Technologies, which is developing and manufacturing electric aircraft with headquarters in South Burlington.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments