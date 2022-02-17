ORLEANS — State police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport that was stolen outside Olney’s General Store about 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

The vehicle belongs to The Caledonian-Record and had been parked at the Main Street store by employee Bill Beddie who was on a collections route. He said he had been in the store for less than five minutes when he emerged from the store to find the car gone.

Beddie had parked the vehicle near the front entrance. Video surveillance footage has the vehicle leaving the parking space and heading north toward Irasburg. Trooper Anthony Rice also said they may have a suspect based on the video footage. A possible location that the suspect may have traveled was to the Island Pond area, said Trooper Rice.

He asks anyone with information about the vehicle theft to call the barracks at 802-334-8881.

