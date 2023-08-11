Saturday, August 12
End Of Summer Reading Community Picnic, noon-1 p.m., Athenaeum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Bring picnic to Athenaeum backyard. Beverages, popsicles, all welcome. Call 802-748-8291.
Ghost Walk, 6:30 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, St. Johnsbury. Ghosts of St. J’s medical community come to life.
PAMFete, 9 a.m. Peacham Congregational Church. Music, activities throughout day. One-day fundraiser for PAM+ (Peacham Arts & Music).
Breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Lake View Grange Hall, West Barnet.
Deaf Beethoven, 2 p.m., Paper Mache Cathedral, Bread & Puppet Theatre, 573 Heights Road, Glover. Call 525-3031.
Darlings 16th Annual Car, Truck & Bike Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 315 Creamery Road, South Ryegate. Raffles, music, trophies. Proceeds benefit Friends of Dartmouth Cancer Center.
Circus Smirkus Smirkfest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 41 Clown Alley, Greensboro. With the Vermont Youth Orchestra. Big top tents, performances, workshops, food, arts & crafts.
Groovy Saturday, Celebrate The 60’s, 10 a.m.-noon, Jones Memorial Library, 1 Water Street, Orleans. Peace, love, music, best sellers & memorabilia from the 1960s.
Open Mic Night, 6 p.m., Old Congregational Church, Lunenburg. Hosted by Top of the Common Committee. Call 802-892-6654, e-mail questions@topofthecommon.org.
War Birds Over Guildhall Fun Fly, 9 a.m. GFF Field, Guildhall. Model airplanes, hosted by Guildhall Fun Flyers R/C Club.
Derby Line Community Day, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Baxter Park. Kids activities, music, fireworks. Celebrating Baxter Park’s 100th anniversary.
Cantrip, t p.m., Brownington Ceilidh Club, 103 Chase Road. Tenth year okf BCC.
19th Annual August West Festival, noon-5 p.m. The Green, town of Jay. Bands, tye-dyeing, food & craft vendors.
West Newbury Summer Festival, 219 Tyler Far, Road. P0arade 10:30 a.m., theme “Pollinators.” Morning coffee and treats, white elephant sale, silent auction, live reptile demonstration, catered lunch.
Craftsbury Old Home Day, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on the common. Pet show 9 a.m., parade 1 p.m., dance party 6:8:30 p.m.
Raffle Drawing, noon, Craftsbury Old Home Day, for 15 foot Ranger canoe built by artisan Phil Pike. Benefits Craftsbury Care Center.
Twelfth Night, 2 p.m., Sterling College on Craftsbury Common. Follows Old Home Day parade on the Common. Shakespeare play put on by The Funnery.
An Evening At The Haskell Opera, 7-9:30 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. Arias from operas, musicals.
37th Annual Toy Run, by United Motorcyclists of Vermont. Theme “Making Spirits Bright.” NEK starting locations, St. Johnsbury 9:30 a.m., Maplefields; Newport, 8 a.m., Gardner Park.
Tent Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Meadow Street, Littleton (behind Cumberland Farms. Benefits Second Chance Animal Rescue, Littleton. Call 603-259-3244.
Artist Reception, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Littleton Food Co-Op, 43 Bethlehem Road. Reception for Bethlehem artist Ellen Fisch.
First Annual Pedalpaloosa, 25 mile ride from Lancaster to Stark NH. Hosted by Northern Gateway Chamber.
Lancaster Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 16 Church Street.
Coos Cucumber To Pickle Project, 2-4 p.m., UNH Extension/4-H building, 629 Main Street, Lancaster NH. How to make pickles from cukes.
Voices Of The African Diaspora, 7 p.m. show by North Country Chamber Players, Sugar Hill Meeting House, Route 117.
Old Blind Dogs, 7 p.m. concert, Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia N.H.
Sunday, August 13
Fox Royale, 5 p.m. concert, Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury.
Old Stone House Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Stone House Museum, Brownington. Full four-story museum tours, live music, barn dance, wagon rides. Call (802)-754-2022, visit OldStoneHouseMuseum.org.
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, 7 p.m. concert, Stateside Amphitheatre, Jay Peak Resort. jaypeakresort.com.
Vermont Cheesemakers Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro.
Voices Of The African Diaspora, 4 p.m., show by the North Country Chamber Players, Mountain View Grand Resort, Route 3, Whitefield
Grand Opening, Fresh Salon & Day Spa, Rail Trail Village, Littleton, N.H. Time TBA, freshsalonanddayspa.com.
Tuesday, August 15
The Finest Hours: The True Story of the Coast Guard’s Most Daring Sea Rescue, 6:30 p.m., Littleton Public Library, Main Street. With author Michael Tougias.
Wednesday, August 16
Newport Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the Causeway.
Warbirds Over Guildhall, 9 a.m., Guildhall. Hosted by Guildhall Fun Flyers RC Club. Model airplane show. Info/directions, call 603-760-4762, email paul.herman@myfairpoint.net. Also Aug. 17, 9 a.m.
Modern Times Theatre & Pie Auction, 6 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Westmore.
White Mountain Garden Club program, 11 a.m., Sugar Hill Meeting House, Route 117. Author John Harris retraces 1947 Florida-to-Maine odyssey of Mr. & Mrs. Edwin Way Teale.
Farm Tour, 10:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., starts at Littleton Food Co-op, 43 Bethlehem Road. Magical Local Food Bus guided tour of three local farms, bus leaves co-op at 11 a.m. sharp.
New England Quilts, 6:30 p.m., Alumni Hall, Haverhill Corner. With Pam Weeks. Presented by Haverhill Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.