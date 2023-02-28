Wednesday, March 1
Rita Calkins Night, 6-9 p.m., Lyndon Outing Club, Lily Pond Road. Hot dogs, cocoa, s’mores around the bonfire.
Thursday, March 2
Meet The Author, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville. Local author Charles Fergus debuts “Lay This Body Down,” third novel in the Gideon Holtz historical mystery series.
The Country Wife, 7:30 p.m., St. Johnsbury School. By the St. Johnsbury Players. Opening Night, ladies free admission.
Friday, March 3
Snowshoeing 101, 10 a.m., St. Johnsbury Town Forest, Alms House Rd. The basics of snowshoeing. With NEK Prosper. To register call 748-9405 ext. 1026, or email jennifergr@nchcvt.org.
Skins, Skulls & Tracks, 10 a.m.;, Remich Park, Littleton. Exploration hosted by AMC to identify different mammals. With real skins and skulls. Info, littlib@gmail.com.
BPW St. Johnsbury Meeting, 6 p.m., The Hub, Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Call 802-748-3314, 802-684-3412, or email Armstrong.tabitha@gmail.com.
The Country Wife, 7:30 p.m., St. Johnsbury School. Play by the St. Johnsbury Players.
Film Screening, “The Butterfly Queen,” 7 p.m., Catamount Arts. Film by Liam O’Connor-Genereaux shot in & around Ryegate.
Karen Casey, Irish folk musician, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts.
Saturday, March 4
Six Hour Uphill Bonanza, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lyndon Outing Club, Lily Pond Rd. Fundraiser for LOC hosted by NEK Endurance. Food trucks, music. Visit skilyndon.com.
Tri-County Kids Fishing Tournament, ages 2-14, all legal bodies of water in Caledonia, Orleans & Essex counties. Also March 5. Hosted by Brighton Recreation.
Group Snowmobile Ride, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lunenburg to Brighton Snowmobile Club, Island Pond. Call 973-897-4680, email lunenburgpolarbears@gmail.com
The Country Wife, 7:30 p.m., St. Johnsbury School. Play by the St. Johnsbury Players.
Film Screening, “The Butterfly Queen,” 7 p.m., Catamount Arts. Film by Liam O’Connor-Genereaux shot in & around Ryegate.
Peacham Library Winter Coffee House, 7 p.m., library basement. With the band Loud Moon.
Annual Delta Waterfowl Banquet (South Bay chapter), municipal building, Orleans. Doors open 5 p.m., dinner 6 p.m. Call 802-754-6852.
Fat Tire Tracks In The Kingdom, guided fat tire bike rides: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Recreational Center, Jay. Also 1:30-3:30, Memphremagog Ski Trails, Newport. Visit jaycommunityrecreationalcentre.org.
Poker Run And Radar Run, 10 a.m., Augie’s Take A Break, N. Haverhill. Event by/fundraiser for CT Valley Snowmobile Club.
Cookies For A Cause, 10 a.m.-noon, Sugar Hill Meeting House, Rt. 117. Order by March 1. Delivery March 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Benefit for Willing Workers of Sugar Hill’s Milk Program. Email sugarhillwillingworkers@gmail.com or call 603-616-9927.
Candidates Platform for Haverhill Selectboard, 1-3 p.m., Clifford Memorial Bldg., Woodsville, N.H. Also on Zoom.
Sunday, March 5
Busch Trio, 3 p.m., South Church Hall, St. Johnsbury. Part of NEK Classical Series.
The Country Wife, 2 p.m. matinee, St. Johnsbury School. Play by the St. Johnsbury Players.
Northeast Fiddlers Association Fiddle Jam, noon-4 p.m. VFW, 1 Pioneer Street, Montpelier.
Tuesday, March 7
Bake Sale & Kingdom Coffee Roasters fundraiser for Davies Library, Waterford, 4:45 p.m., Waterford School. Free pre-town meeting dinner, 4:45 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Great North Woods Sled Dog Challenge, Pittsburg N.H. Three days through March 12, three stages, two locations (also Colebrook). Visit NHStageRace.com.
Saturday, March 11
Music For Peace, 7 p.m., South Church Hall, St. Johnsbury. Concert to support Ukranian refugees by Highland View Chamber Ensemble and Ukranian musicians.
Bluegrass Night Jamboree, 7 p.m., Catamount Arts ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury.
Rabies Vaccination Clinic, 10-11:30 a.m., Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury. Walk-in clinic, dogs and cats only.
Men’s Breakfast, by East Peacham Baptist Church, 9 a.m., Peacham Library.
Comedian Jimmy Dunn, 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House.
Roy, Mavis & the Local Folk Trio, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts. Benefit for Lamoille Area Cancer Network in memory of Allen Church.
Doll Club Fashion Show, 10 a.m., Weeks Memorial Library, Lancaster. Call 603-788-3352.
Green Mountain Donkeyball, 5 p.m., Bagonzi Community Building, Woodsville High School. Benefits Woodsville Fire & Rescue.
ETWA Pro Wrestling, Newport Municipal Bldg. Doors open at 6, bell rings at 7.
Sunday, March 12
Catgut Charity Ski Tour, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Craftsbury Outdoors Center. Fundraiser for Catamount Trails Association. Visit catgutvt.com.
Let There Be Light, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Johnsbury School. Part of CatCH (Catamount Community Hours). Email terri.lavely@stjsd.org.
