LYNDON — Efforts are underway to turn Lyndon’s covered bridges into economic engines.
Town Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton and Chamber of Commerce President Sarah Lafferty are leading the push to preserve and promote the historic structures.
Gratton said the town’s five covered bridges were unique assets that set Lyndon apart. The town has the second most covered bridges of any community in the state, trailing only Montgomery, which has six.
She believes that, with a lot of work and some creative thinking, the century-old spans could help to reinvigorate tourism and culture.
“The greater picture for these bridges is to position them as beautiful and attractive tourist attractions, to become vibrant and active local places, and to serve as locations that can spur new economic vitality,” Gratton said.
As a first step, Gratton and Lafferty are collecting information and seeking out grant funding.
The Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a study to determine the structural needs of the five covered bridges
Meanwhile there are multiple grants in play.
Some are small.
A Kingdom Trails Association mini-grant would beautify and install informational kiosks at three bridge sites and a Vermont Arts Council “Animating Infrastructure Grant” (up to $15,000) would link infrastructure and artists, and could be used to create a light installation at Schoolhouse Bridge.
However, Gratton told the Planning Commission recently, big grants are what’s needed.
She is preparing applications for two major grants. One is the Preservation Trust of Vermont’s Bruhn Revitalization Grant, awarded in increments of $50,000 or $100,000, to support historic revitalization projects. The other is through the VTrans’ Transportation Alternatives Program (up to $300,000), which could fund work on the Chamberlin Bridge.
Through grant-funded improvements, Gratton believes renovated bridges can be transformed from means of travel to “places.”
That place-making principle can be seen across the border in Littleton, where First Friday Arts events turn public spaces into performance, exhibit or social venues.
In Lyndon, the bridges (or adjacent areas) could host pop-up markets, bars and art installations. They could be converted into tourist attractions and gift shops. They could be incorporated into road races or other community events.
Unfortunately the bridge best positioned to play a role, the Sanborn, is privately owned.
Located downtown and closed to traffic, it could be paired with parking, retail, tourism info and pedestrian amenities.
However the town has little appetite to take it on, due to cost and liability concerns.
Gratton suggested that grant funding could be used on the four town-owned bridges — Chamberlin, Miller’s Run, Randall and Schoolhouse — while other options are explored for the Sanborn.
If the grant-funded work is effective and well-received, she said, the town might see value in the bridges and be encouraged to acquire the Sanborn.
In time, the bridges could help set Lyndon apart from neighboring communities, and could attract more than artists, photographers and infrastructure buffs.
“We should be leveraging what we have,” said Gratton, “and what we have are these bridges.”
