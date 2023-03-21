There’s been a change in leadership on the St. Johnsbury School Board.
Mark Avery has stepped down as board chair and is being replaced by three-year board veteran and finance committee chair Abigail Campbell.
Campbell said the whole board appreciates Avery’s leadership.
“I wouldn’t want to move forward without saying how much appreciation we all have for Mark,” said Campbell on Tuesday. “He’s done such a great job for us. He really got us through the pandemic and he has successfully got us through several rounds of union negotiations - which he will continue to do.”
Avery has been on the board for five years and served as chair for three years.
He said on Tuesday that he was stepping down as board chair because he spends a lot of time out of town where he owns and operates the Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee. Avery said that makes in-person communication with Superintendent Karen Conroy and other school officials difficult.
“I spend a lot of time in Fairlee,” said Avery. “Me being in Fairlee all the time makes that hard to do.”
Avery will remain on the school board and continue to be involved in the Finance Committee and the Building Committee. Avery will also continue to handle labor negotiations with the teachers’ union.
The board’s vice chair elected on Monday night is school director Peter VanStraten. The other members of the school board include Tom Huntington and Ilene Dickinson.
