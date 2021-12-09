LYNDON — “Et cetera” is rarely controversial.
Normally it’s an afterthought. A verbal shrug. Something said in passing.
That wasn’t the case on Wednesday.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on draft zoning by-law changes, and a newly created definition for campgrounds included “etc.” three times.
Neighbors to Waypoint Development’s proposed 68-unit campground/resort on Darling Hill Road worried that “et cetera” would open the door for the controversial project.
“I only saw the use of ‘et cetera’ one other time in all of the other definitions, but it’s used three times in the campground definition. It’s very ambiguous,” said Neal Favreau, 1348 Darling Hill Rd. “It’s leaving it open to anything, the use of ‘et cetera.’”
Other aspects of the campground definition came under fire.
Those concerns were also rooted in the proposed development.
Favreau objected to “cabins” being included in the definition and resident Michael Greenblatt argued that a sub-definition for “Developed Campgrounds” (those with two or more utility hookups per site) should be considered lodging, like hotels.
The Waypoint proposal had featured wooden cabins with full utility hookups, which opponents argued were contrary to a campground. And “lodging” is not a permitted use in a rural residential district like Darling Hill Road, a campground is.
In response to concerns, Planning Commission members said the campground definition was created six months ago and was not connected to, nor designed to accommodate, the proposed development on Darling Hill. That project was denied a permit last month, but the developers plan to refile.
Ultimately, the Planning Commission removed the “et ceteras” from the campground definition and allowed the rest to stand.
It goes to the Select Board for final approval.
Campgrounds has been undefined through now. Under the proposed definition they would remain a conditional use in a rural residential district, requiring Development Review Board permit approval.
The amended definition for ‘campground’ reads as follows, “A parcel of land under the control of an individual or individuals, an organization, or a government entity where residence is offered or provided on two-or-more sites for seasonal or short-term stays in cabins, tents, or lean-tos – or sites designed for mobile camping with recreational vehicles, truck/van campers, travel trailers”
CHANGES ADVANCE
At the conclusion of the two-and-a-half-hour public hearing, the Planning Commission OK’d a complete package of proposed zoning updates as amended.
They will be forwarded to the Select Board for final approval.
They represent months of work and hours of conversations.
The changes center on housekeeping items. Proposed are revisions to the zoning by-laws (20 definition changes, 28 new definitions), the land-use matrix (decreasing the number of classifications from 74 to 46 and the number of zoning districts from 11 to 8), and the Lyndon zoning map (seven proposed changes).
In addition to removing the “et ceteras,” the Planning Commission withdrew a proposed zoning chance — to re-zone 190 acres along Route 122 from Industrial-Commercial Zoning to Rural Residential Zoning — in response to resident opposition.
Draft changes to the zoning by-laws, zoning matrix, and zoning map can be viewed at lyndonvt.org/development-review-board
