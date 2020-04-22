MONTPELIER — A few of the comments shared by Northern Vermont University students this week about the possible closure of their school included, “This school is my life,” “Many families cannot afford to travel to different parts of the state for college,” and “If it would cost $25M to close campuses or keep them open, why not wait a year?”
Now the schools are getting at least another year after the Vermont State College System Chancellor formally withdrew his plan to immediately shutter the NVU campuses.
Students, staff, faculty, alum, parents of students, community and business leaders from across the Northeast Kingdom and beyond were part of the intense pressure brought down on the college system’s leaders to rethink - and pause - the plan to close the schools.
Wednesday’s announcement came after a nearly day-long meeting Monday of the board followed by an emergency meeting Tuesday night, which concluded with a closed-doors session but no action in open session.
The meeting was on the heels of a boisterous car parade protest organized by NVU-Lyndon physics professor Ben Luce to urge the BOT to reject Spaulding’s call to close campuses and to bring pressure on the Vermont Legislature to ante up additional state funding to support the state college system.
Board Chair Church Hindes said the meeting Tuesday night was not exactly an ‘emergency’ but a continuation of a seven-hour meeting by Zoom on Monday.
The board was expected initially to vote on Spaulding’s proposal but postponed the vote after mounting public and legislative pressure to put the vote off.
Spaulding said the VSCS system’s finances are seriously strained. He is expecting a $7-10 million deficit, expecting it to be closer “to the top of that range.”
“We need to take action soon,” Spaulding said. “We don’t have a lot of time, but we want to make sure we are not rushing to a judgment… I heard the trustees on that.”
The board heard from students who became nurses through VTC who urged that nursing education be left intact due to workforce challenges in Vermont, saying with COVID-19, the need for nurses is more important than ever, said Michelle Wade, who earned her LPN and RN through VTC.
One caller reminded the board that they do not work for Spaulding, saying, “He works for you.”
The board and chancellor were called out for a lack of transparency, calling the board’s actions “shameful,” specifically calling out the legislators on the board.
One caller said closing any college in the northern part of the state was unconscionable.
Ellie Harrington, an international student at NVU-Lyndon in the exercise program, said she was “welcomed with open arms,” and said professors have been extremely helpful to her to help her with her future career, saying, “I came 5,000 miles to study here and now this one decision will destroy that.”
More than two dozen “new voices” were heard during the continued meeting on Tuesday night.
Hindes said nearly 1,400 emails have come into trustees.
“The emails have been wonderful, by and large they have been constructive, heartfelt and very, very much welcomed, he said.”
