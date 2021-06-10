Can Am Maverick Side-by-Side Stolen From NEK Man’s Garage

Vermont State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an off-highway recreational vehicle that was stolen from a Holland man’s garage sometime on June 2 or June 3.
Corporal Amy LeClair reported that the burglary happened at the Valley Road residence of Gilles Morin, 67. The person responsible for the crime entered Gilles’ garage and stolen Gilles’ Can Am Maverick side-by-side. The colors are yellow and black. There is a winch on the front of the side-by-side.
Some onsite evidence was collected, Cpl. LeClair noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. LeClair at 802-334-8881.
