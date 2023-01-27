CANAAN — Canaan Fire District #1, which provides drinking water to residents of Canaan, Vt. and Stewartstown, N.H., won the title of best-tasting water in Vermont during a statewide competition in 2022. It will compete in a national water taste test in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 8.

“It seems surreal,” said April Busfield, the chief operator at Canaan Fire District #1. She will travel to Washington for the contest and meet with Vermont’s congressional delegation.

