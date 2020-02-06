NEWPORT CITY — Judge Robert Bent on Wednesday afternoon sentenced Gordon Noyes Jr. of Canaan to serve 25 years to life in prison after being convicted by jury of aggravated and repeated sexual assaults on a child.

Bent, speaking at the sentencing hearing in Orleans Superior Court, said Noyes, 46, must serve at least 25 years of the sentence in prison before being allowed any chance at probation.

